EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Eliminate Federal Excise Tax On Guns, Ammo

HENRY RODGERS

Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde introduced legislation Wednesday that would eliminate the federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition.

The legislation, a copy of which was first obtained by the Daily Caller, has 49 cosponsors in the House. The bill is titled the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act and pushes back against the excise tax that is applied at the manufacturer level for every firearm and all ammunition sold in the U.S.

Currently, the excise tax is 10% on the sale of pistols and revolvers and 11% on the sale of all other types of guns as well as cartridges. The legislation also comes as Democratic Virginia Rep. Don Beyer introduced legislation to impose a 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons.

“Democrats gearing up to tax firearms into oblivion simultaneously enjoy the perks of armed Capitol Police — or armed private security. Of course, some of these same lawmakers also radically call to defund and dismantle our police. Furthermore, the Left is persistently using any means necessary to infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms, yet will turn around in a matter of weeks to request billions more in taxpayer dollars to provide additional arms to Ukraine. What about Americans’ safety? What about defending our liberties?” Clyde told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: Senate Democrats, Republicans Meet To Focus On Gun Violence)

“Liberals’ blatant hypocrisy knows no bounds, but it isn’t enough to hide their true malicious intentions. Mark my words, today it’s weaponizing firearm taxation — tomorrow it’s fully disarming America. My legislation is an essential step forward in the fight to protect and preserve Americans’ enumerated Second Amendment rights, thereby ensuring we maintain a safe, armed and free America,” Clyde added. (RELATED: House Democrats To Push List Of Gun Control Bills)

Democrats are currently working on passing legislation that would stop gun trafficking, ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of high-capacity magazines, raise the purchase age for certain rifles from 18 to 21 and promote safer storage of guns.

The Senate voted 64-34 Tuesday to start debate on a gun control package, with 14 Republicans voting with Democrats.