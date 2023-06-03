Entertainment Weekend: The Top Rated Cable News Shows for the month of May is a big win for Fox News

By A.J. Katz

With Tucker Carlson no longer holding court in Fox News’ 8 p.m. hour, there’s a new cable news ratings leader among Adults 25-54: The Five.

The roundtable news talk program has consistently been the most-watched cable news offering over the past couple of years, but its top ranking now extends to younger news demo; at least for now.

In May 2023, Fox News’ 5 p.m. show averaged 276,000 adults 25-54 and 2.63 million total viewers.

Jesse Watters Primetime is now cable news’ second most-watched program, averaging 2.14 million in May. Fox News’ 7 p.m. show is followed by Hannity ( 1.91 million at 9 p.m.), Special Report with Bret Baier ( 1.81 million at 6 p.m.) and late night-themed show Gutfeld! (1.65 million at 11 p.m.) rounding out the top five in average total viewers for May 2023.

The Ingraham Angle, the new 8 p.m. show Fox News Tonight (which lost 50% of its average total audience from April), MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace and Outnumbered round out the top 10.

Fox News is home to 14 of the 20 most-watched cable news shows in May, while MSNBC is home to the other six.

Anderson Cooper 360 is CNN’s most-watched show in May, averaging only 646,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. That’s No. 27 overall on cable news.

Here are the 10 most-watched cable news shows for May 2023, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

Fox News | 5 p.m. /The Five: 2,627,000 / 19 telecasts Fox News | 7 p.m./Jesse Watters Primetime: 2,137,000/ 14 telecasts Fox News | 9 p.m./ Hannity: 1,914,000 / 15 telecasts Fox News | 6 p.m. / Special Report with Bret Baier: 1,813,000 / 19 telecasts Fox News | 11 p.m./Gutfeld! : 1,651,000 / 18 telecasts Fox News | 10 p.m./The Ingraham Angle: 1,578,000 / 15 telecasts Fox News | 8 p.m./Fox News Tonight: 1,515,000 / 19 telecasts MSNBC | 10 p.m. | The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell: 1,485,000 / 19 telecasts MSNBC | 4-6 p.m. / Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace: 1,421,000 / 20 telecasts Fox News | 12 p.m. / Outnumbered: 1,416,000 / 19 telecasts

Below, the full cable news program ranker sorted by most to fewest total viewers:

May 2023 (Total Viewers)