Entertainment Weekend: HBO/MAX Documentary STOPPING THE STEAL is well worth watching.

By
James Williams
-
  • The HBO Original documentary “STOPPING THE STEAL,” directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Dan Reed (known for HBO’s “The Truth vs. Alex Jones”), is currently available on HBO and streaming on Max. With early voting underway in numerous states, this documentary offers a highly informative retrospective on the 2020 elections that is well worth watching.
  • “STOPPING THE STEAL” provides an insider’s perspective on President Trump’s contestation of the 2020 presidential election results, as recounted by ex-White House personnel and appointees, such as former Attorney General William Barr, along with Republican officials from Arizona and Georgia who withstood attempts to alter their states’ voting outcomes.
  • Narrated in detail by ex-members of the Trump Administration, Republican appointees, and state officials, “STOPPING THE STEAL” follows the development of efforts to undermine the American election, beginning in July 2020 when questions about the election’s legitimacy first emerged. The documentary proceeds chronologically to January 6, 2021, when a violent crowd breached the U.S. Capitol, examining the discredited allegations of election theft, including claims of ballot tampering, supposed voting by unauthorized immigrants and the deceased, and purported issues with Dominion Voting Systems’ electronic voting machines.
  • As supporters of President Trump exert pressure on officials in Arizona and Georgia tasked with certifying the vote count, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recounts being instructed to locate 11,000 extra votes for Trump. Meanwhile, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers details receiving a call from the White House, which pressed him to continue probing the Maricopa County vote results, despite lacking evidence of wrongdoing. STOPPING THE STEAL provides a lucid narrative of Republican officials who, often at significant personal sacrifice, remained steadfast to their principles.
  • Former U.S. Attorney General, William Barr (2019-2020); Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, Marc Short (2019-2021); White House Director of Strategic Communications, Alyssa Farah Griffin (2020); Counsel to Mike Pence, Greg Jacob (2020-2021); Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointees Clint Hickman, Steve Gallardo, and Bill Gates; Maricopa County recorder, Adrian Fontes (2017-2021); Trump campaign and White House official, Stephanie Grisham (2015-2021); Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich (2015-2023); Arizona Representative, Mark Finchem (2015-2023); Arizona House of Representatives speaker, Rusty Bowers (2019-2023); Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger; Georgia Election Operations Manager, Gabriel Sterling; Trump attorney Dr. John Eastman (2020-2021); “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley; Arizona resident and videographer, Marko Trickovic.  
  • HBO Documentary Films presents STOPPING THE STEAL, an Amos Pictures Production. Directed by Dan Reed. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.
James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.