Entertainment Weekend: HBO/MAX Documentary STOPPING THE STEAL is well worth watching.

- The HBO Original documentary “STOPPING THE STEAL,” directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Dan Reed (known for HBO’s “The Truth vs. Alex Jones”), is currently available on HBO and streaming on Max. With early voting underway in numerous states, this documentary offers a highly informative retrospective on the 2020 elections that is well worth watching.
- “STOPPING THE STEAL” provides an insider’s perspective on President Trump’s contestation of the 2020 presidential election results, as recounted by ex-White House personnel and appointees, such as former Attorney General William Barr, along with Republican officials from Arizona and Georgia who withstood attempts to alter their states’ voting outcomes.
- Narrated in detail by ex-members of the Trump Administration, Republican appointees, and state officials, “STOPPING THE STEAL” follows the development of efforts to undermine the American election, beginning in July 2020 when questions about the election’s legitimacy first emerged. The documentary proceeds chronologically to January 6, 2021, when a violent crowd breached the U.S. Capitol, examining the discredited allegations of election theft, including claims of ballot tampering, supposed voting by unauthorized immigrants and the deceased, and purported issues with Dominion Voting Systems’ electronic voting machines.
- As supporters of President Trump exert pressure on officials in Arizona and Georgia tasked with certifying the vote count, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recounts being instructed to locate 11,000 extra votes for Trump. Meanwhile, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers details receiving a call from the White House, which pressed him to continue probing the Maricopa County vote results, despite lacking evidence of wrongdoing. STOPPING THE STEAL provides a lucid narrative of Republican officials who, often at significant personal sacrifice, remained steadfast to their principles.
- Former U.S. Attorney General, William Barr (2019-2020); Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, Marc Short (2019-2021); White House Director of Strategic Communications, Alyssa Farah Griffin (2020); Counsel to Mike Pence, Greg Jacob (2020-2021); Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointees Clint Hickman, Steve Gallardo, and Bill Gates; Maricopa County recorder, Adrian Fontes (2017-2021); Trump campaign and White House official, Stephanie Grisham (2015-2021); Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich (2015-2023); Arizona Representative, Mark Finchem (2015-2023); Arizona House of Representatives speaker, Rusty Bowers (2019-2023); Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger; Georgia Election Operations Manager, Gabriel Sterling; Trump attorney Dr. John Eastman (2020-2021); “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley; Arizona resident and videographer, Marko Trickovic.
- HBO Documentary Films presents STOPPING THE STEAL, an Amos Pictures Production. Directed by Dan Reed. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.
