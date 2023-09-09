Entertainment Weekend: Forget the Disney-Charter Dispute we have ways for you to watch ESPN and your other favorite channels.

James Williams
The Charter and Disney soap opera moves into week two with no real end in sight. So, the nearly 15 million Charter subscribers from New City to Tampa – St. Petersburg, Orlando, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston. will not have access to ABC, ESPN, or the entire Disney network portfolio as the battle of the media giants rages on.

So, here we are on one of the most important sports weekends with the start of the NFL season, the US Open, college football, and Monday Night Football. It is a bad time to upset your customers. We at News and Sports Talk Florida some ways to watch ESPN and ABC without Spectrum TV

First off if you don’t have a smart TV then you will need either a Roku or a Amazon Fire Stick player. We recommend the Roku player, it is easy to navigate add channels and the interface looks like your smartphone screen plus they cost just $25 to $35 dollars at Walmart or Best Buy.

Now it is time to pick a service Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and fubo TV all offer local channels plus all the channels you would get on cable including ESPN and other sports channels for a price point of between $70 and $80 dollars a month. We recommend looking at all three for the seven-day trial that way you can see which service meets your needs.

If you don’t need to watch ABC which you could watch with rabbit ears for free then we recommend Sling they offer deals starting as low as $35 dollars a month and they carry all the major sports networks. Sling is very easy to use service plus it allows you to pick the channels that fit your viewing requirements.

One last note and that is you could joust download any of these streaming services to your laptop, tablet or phone for free and try them out, Good luck and hope you find the service that meets your needs.

