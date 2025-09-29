By Jim Williams

In a stunning announcement this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, claiming the popular pain reliever may be linked to autism in children. However, Kennedy’s assertion has been widely condemned by medical professionals and researchers who argue that there is no credible scientific evidence to support such a claim including CMS Director Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The American Medical Association (AMA), along with leading obstetricians and pediatric neurologists, have labeled the statement “irresponsible” and “dangerously misleading,” warning that discouraging Tylenol use could put expectant mothers at risk by eliminating one of the few safe options for managing fever and pain during pregnancy.

MUST READ

Netflix Top Ten features a romance as a theme

Dr. Oz Pushes Back

Adding to the controversy, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Oz publicly disagreed with Kennedy’s position during a press briefing. “There is no definitive causal link between acetaminophen and autism,” Oz stated, emphasizing that decades of research have shown Tylenol to be safe when used appropriately during pregnancy. Oz’s remarks came just hours after Kennedy doubled down on his claim, suggesting that the FDA would begin revising safety labels for acetaminophen products. Oz’s rebuttal highlights growing tension within the administration over how to handle the autism issue, with many experts urging caution and scientific rigor over speculation.

Industry and Legal Fallout

The backlash hasn’t stopped at the medical community. Tylenol’s manufacturer, Kenvue, has issued a strong statement rejecting Kennedy’s claims and defending the safety of their product. “Independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” a spokesperson said. Sources close to the company suggest that Kenvue is exploring legal action against the federal government for defamation and regulatory overreach. Legal analysts say such a lawsuit would be unprecedented but not impossible, especially given the economic and reputational damage the company may suffer from Kennedy’s remarks4.

Conclusion

As the debate intensifies, the scientific consensus remains firm: there is no proven link between Tylenol and autism. While Kennedy’s announcement may resonate with certain segments of the public, experts warn that misinformation could lead to harmful decisions by pregnant women. With Dr. Oz and the AMA pushing back, and Kenvue possibly heading to court, the administration faces mounting pressure to clarify its stance and prioritize evidence-based policy.