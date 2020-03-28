Dish TV and Sling offer the Grand Ole Opry free tonight.

Even in this new normal, the show will go on. Tonight, DISH and SLING TV will feature the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,917th consecutive Saturday night concert with music legends Vince Gill and his wife, Amy Grant. The duo will take the stage with their daughters for an intimate live performance hosted by Bobby Bones, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Streamers can access the concert on SLING TV’s free experience and DISH subscribers can tune into DISH Studio (channel 102).

Before the concert, country music fans can catch an encore tribute to Kenny Rogers performed by Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart, at 7.p.m. ET.

How to Access the SLING TV Free Experience

· The SLING TV free experience is available through a simple app download on a Roku, Amazon or Android device. Once downloaded, click “Browse as Guest” or “Try SLING Free” to begin watching.

· The SLING TV free experience is also accessible online by visitingwatch.sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser. The SLING TV free experience is currently not available on iOS devices.

· Current SLING TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any SLING TV-supported device, without changing their subscription. Former SLING TV subscribers may need to click on “Rent Movies” and navigate to My TV to access the SLING TV free experience.

Additional free previews in the SLING free experience include FOX News, Cheddar News, local FOX affiliates in 18 markets, nearly 20 international news channels, SHOWTIME channels, EPIX, Kabillion, BUZZR, kids’ entertainment and more.

Apart from the free experience, SLING TV launched 14 days of free SLING Blue—no strings attached—now through April 5. This 14-day free access is part of SLING TV’s “Stay in & SLING” initiative to help keep Americans safe, informed and entertained while practicing social distancing at home.