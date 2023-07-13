DeSantis Says He Wouldn’t Be Trump’s Running Mate: ‘I’m Not A Number Two Guy’

Mary Lou Masters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he would not be former President Donald Trump’s running mate if he were to lose the Republican nomination in 2024.

Trump and DeSantis continue to lead the GOP primary field in both state and national polls and used to work closely together, but their campaigns have since sparred as the two Florida men vie for the presidency. DeSantis argued he’s “not a number two guy” and would rather go back to being the Sunshine State’s governor than be a vice president, he said on the Wisconsin Right Now podcast.

“I don’t think so. I’m not a number two guy, I think I’m a leader — governor of Florida,” DeSantis said. “I’ve been able to accomplish a lot. I think I probably could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.”

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 10 and June 26, indicates Trump and DeSantis have 53% and 20.9% support, respectively. In the nation’s first key early primary states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — the former president is leading DeSantis by double digits, according to FiveThirtyEight.

“Ron DeSantis isn’t anybody’s guy. He’s not ‘the guy.’ He’s just ‘a guy,’” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the Daily Caller News Foundation of DeSantis’ comments. “Ron is just there, sullen and sad, because his numbers are as tiny as him.”

The governor was also asked if he had any running mates in mind, including whether he would consider making Robert F. Kennedy Jr. his vice presidential pick. DeSantis acknowledged that they have aligned on certain issues, but said he would choose a “conservative” over the “liberal Democrat.”

“I’m taking it one step at a time,” said DeSantis. “I think it’s a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage. I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first.”

