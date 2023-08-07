Dems Call On Former Rep To Challenge Rick Scott In Florida Senate Race

Jake Smith

An ever-increasing number of Democrats and Democratic groups are calling on former Florida Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott for his seat in 2024, Politico reported on Friday.

Mucarsel-Powell previously served one term in the House of Representatives before losing her reelection bid in the 2020 midterms, according to Politico. Congressional Democrats and Democrat-aligned groups, who see value in Mucarsel-Powell’s Hispanic background and fundraising abilities, have now rallied around her to challenge Scott’s seat in an effort to win back part of Florida’s senatorial representation.

Mucarsel-Powell has not yet responded to a request for comment as to whether she’ll run, according to Politico.

“Debbie would be such a fantastic recruit. Rick Scott is one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate,” said Victoria McGroary, executive director of BOLD PAC, according to Politico. “It is really time for Florida to have someone as strong as Debbie, a Latina, at the top of the ballot.”

In the 2020 midterm elections, Mucarsel-Powell ran and won Florida’s 26th congressional district in the Miami-Dade County, a swing district and a vital battleground for Democrats, according to Politico. Democrats have lauded her for previously winning the district as well as her fundraising abilities and Hispanic heritage, in a state where a quarter of the population is Hispanic.

“Debbie is urgently needed in the U.S. Senate. An immigrant who came to America with her mother at 14 seeking the American dream, her story is the story of so many Floridians,” said Democrat California Rep. Linda Sánchez, the chair of BOLD PAC, in a statement to Politico.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has discussed with Mucarsel-Powell a potential 2024 run. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee was scheduled to conduct polling in July on Mucarsel-Powell’s chances at victory, according to Politico.

Scott, who won his senate seat in 2018, has already begun campaigning for his reelection, according to Politico. Scott previously served two terms as Florida’s governor and has personally accrued millions of dollars he could utilize in his 2024 campaign.

“If Florida Democrats think a radically liberal former one-term congresswoman is the solution to their problems, they’re even worse at this than we thought. Good luck to them,” said Scott’s communications director, Priscilla Ivasco, according to Politico.

Mucarsel-Powell and Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.