Debate Night: Live Coverage of the event tonight. Where to watch and hear the debate.

Tonight in Cleveland it will be President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. It will mark the first of three debates between the two men who want to be the Leader of the Free World/

Unlike other debates all networks both traditional networks ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and cable networks, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News Now, CBSN. ABC News on Youtube and PBS.

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the event which will be divided into six 15-minute segments with focuses on “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “COVID-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities” and “The Integrity of the Election.” The debate will last 90 minutes and there will be no commercial breaks.

The topics might not be in the order that they are listed, and each will be allocated 15 minutes for discussion. The Commission on Presidential Debates has said that the topics are subject to change due to recent events. Developments in the Breonna Taylor case, subsequent protests, and the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as plans to fill her seat with a new justice, may be included.

