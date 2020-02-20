Debate Night: How to stream all of the action from Las Vegas tonight 9 p.m.

By Gabriela Vatu

From our friends at TechNadu be sure to check them out by clicking here

A new round of debates for the presidential elections is scheduled to take place soon, in order to help voters figure out who is the best candidate from the Democratic Party. The next Democratic Presidential Debate is scheduled to air soon and we’re going to watch it online, so let’s figure out how you can do this as well.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple debates between the candidates for the presidential elections in 2020. Now that multiple candidates have decided to drop out and that we’ve already seen how some voters from certain states are leaning, the stakes are even higher. As the Democratic National Committee changed up the qualifying rules around individual donations, there’s even a little bit of drama surrounding this upcoming debate.

When and Where to Watch the Democratic Presidential Debate?

The next Democratic Presidential Debate is scheduled to take place on February 19th, starting at 9 PM. The event will take place in Las Vegas and it will be broadcast by NBC and MSNBC.

Who is Participating in the Democratic Presidential Debate?

This round, we have several candidates that have qualified for the Nevada debate already:

Joe Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Michael Bloomberg

It is unclear whether the rest of the remaining candidates will participate, namely Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, and Michael Bloomberg.

How Can I Live-Stream the Democratic Presidential Debate?

In today’s world, it’s super important to keep up with everything that’s happening on the political stage so you know who has the chance to represent people best. Since we’re always traveling, whether going to work, coming back from work, or we’re actually on vacation, we are always active. This means that we need to have a way to watch the content we want anywhere we may go. In order to watch the Democratic Presidential Debate online, we think that the best solution for you is going for Hulu, which is a really cool single-bundle service. This one will enable you to watch dozens of TV networks including NBC and MSNBC. Start your 7-day free trial on Hulu now!

If you need even more content than you find here to enjoy other shows and events, you can also add any of the channel packs they have available, as well as the premium networks. A really cool thing about Hulu is that when you subscribe to the platform’s live TV service you can also enjoy everything that’s available on-demand on the network, which is pretty awesome. (Note: NBC is a channel that broadcasts in select markets only, so if you live in an area where you do not find NBC on your list of channels, then you can simply use a VPN to connect to a server that’s located in a city where this channel is an option. You can click here to find out more details about how you can do this.)

Here’s how you can start your 7-day free trial on Hulu now:

You’re going to have to start this journey by visiting Hulu’s live TV platform. When you do this, you have to find the “Start Free Trial” button and to tap/click on it.

This will take you to another page where you have to provide your email address and a password, as well as other personal information.

Next, you have to build up your subscription by choosing the live TV plan, as well as any channel packs you may want to enjoy, and also the premium networks you may want.

Finally, they need your card details so they can bill you once the free trial is complete.

Other Ways to Watch the Democratic Presidential Debate

fuboTV – Another platform that is home to both NBC and MSNBC is fuboTV, which is a single bundle service that comes with a ton of networks. Start your 7-day free trial on fuboTV now! There are also a lot of channel packs that you can get, as well as premium networks. Nonetheless, both channels that you need in order to watch the Democratic Presidential Debate are available in the main bundle.

Sling TV – Our list continues with Sling TV, which has a highly versatile platform. This one includes three bundles that you can choose from, but both NBC and MSNBC are present only in the Blue and the Orange + Blue bundles. These collections of channels have their own price and channel combination, but you can also enjoy a certain number of simultaneous streams depending on which bundle you choose. More specifically, Orange subscribers can watch on one device at a time, while Blue subscribers can watch on up to three devices at the same time. For their part, Orange + Blue subscribers get four simultaneous streams. Start your Sling TV subscription by saving money on your first month! There are also a ton of channel packs with networks grouped by interest, as well as plenty of premium networks.

How Can I Watch the Democratic Presidential Debate When Traveling Outside of the United States?

If you are going to travel next week, then there are a few options if you want to watch the Democratic Presidential Debate. The difficulties come from the fact that live TV platforms and streaming services in the United States are geo-blocked, which makes it impossible for you to watch the content if you are traveling abroad.

The best way you can overcome this situation is to change your IP address so that you appear to be in the United States instead of whichever corner of the world you are actually traveling to. If you do not already have a VPN, we can recommend ExpressVPN, which is a tool that has thousands of servers all over the world and some really great privacy features to protect your data.

Here’s how you can use ExpressVPN to watch the Democratic Presidential Debate anywhere in the world:

First, you’re going to have to visit the ExpressVPN website (49% OFF) and to subscribe to the service by following the steps to create an account. ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee policy, so you can always ask for a refund if there are any issues with your subscription whatsoever.

Next, you need to download the app for your device and to install it. Launch the app and log into your account as soon as possible so the app is always ready when you need it.

Find a server that is located in the United States and connect to it.

The app will inform you when the connection has been established and you can launch Hulu so you can start watching the Democratic Presidential Debate online.

Can I Watch the Democratic Presidential Debate on the TV Network’s Website?

This is a possibility because NBC and MSNBC come with live streams that you can enjoy on their website. In order to do this, you will actually need to log in to an account by using credentials from your TV provider. These providers can either be live TV platforms or streaming services. (Note: The live streams from NBC and MSNBC are geo-blocked, so if you’re traveling outside of the United States you will need to use a VPN for the job. Click here to find out more details about what needs to be done.)

Can I Watch the Democratic Presidential Debate With a TV Antenna?

Watching the Democratic Presidential Debate with a TV antenna is certainly a possibility considering the fact that NBC is one of the last few channels that broadcast over-the-air. This means that you can use a TV antenna to watch the content you need. These devices are cheap to purchase and they enable you to watch dozens of networks for free.

[Upgraded 2019] 1byone Digital Amplified Indoor…$22.99 $25.99 (6394)

TV Antenna – RCA Outdoor Yagi Satellite HD Antenn…$41.88 (5968)

Winegard FL5500A FlatWave Amped Digital …$51.90 (2759)

Vansky Outdoor 150 Mile Motorized 360 Degre…$34.99 (2890)Ads by Amazon

