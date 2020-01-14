Tonight as we are less than 20 day’s away from the Iowa caucus we will have a hugely important Democratic Presidential Candidates debate. The Des Moines Register and CNN, handle the hosting of the events live from Des Moines with the four front runners in both Iowa and New Hampshire locked in a virtual tie – the debate will start at 9 p.m. ET

So, you can bet that Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren will all be sharp with so much on the line. Joining the four on stage will be Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer

CNN will stream the debate live on their site so you can click here for free access to their video.

Audio coverage of the event can be accessed here again for free on CNN via TuneIn by clicking here

The debate will be moderated by CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, and Brianne Pfannenstiel, the chief politics reporter at the Des Moines Register.