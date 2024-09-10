Debate Day: Where to watch or stream tonight’s big ABC broadcast of Trump vs. Harris

The inaugural and potentially sole presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for Tuesday on ABC News. The debate, to be moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, will occur at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The debate will begin at 9 PM and air on all ABC video platform including broadcast as well as streaming. That means the free livestream ABC News Live found on YouTube and Disney+.

ABC is providing a live feed of the debate that is accessible to all broadcast networks, cable outlets, and streaming services. CBS, CNN, Fox News, and the NBC/MSNBC/CNBC group will each simulcast the debate on their respective networks. Additionally, TUBI, Pluto, and various YouTube channels will also broadcast the debate.

The debate will resemble the CNN debate between President Biden and former President Trump. It will last 90 minutes, include two commercial breaks, and neither candidate will be permitted to use notes, consult with aides during breaks, or speak over the other as microphones will be muted. Harris and Trump will be allowed only a pen, paper, and a bottle of water at their podiums, and there will be no live audience.

The vice-presidential debate featuring nominees Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) and Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance is scheduled for October 1 on CBS News. It will be moderated by CBS News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, along with CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. However, the specific time for the vice-presidential debate has yet to be announced.