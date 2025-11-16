By: Jim Williams

David Jolly, 52, represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District from 2014 to 2017 as a Republican. Known for his independent streak and vocal criticism of Donald Trump, Jolly left the GOP in 2018, registered as an independent, and officially became a Democrat in 2025). His campaign emphasizes affordability, insurance reform, education investment, and government transparency.

Jolly’s political journey has earned him praise from editorial boards and centrist voters. The Miami Herald called him “a reality-based candidate” and noted his appeal to disaffected Republicans and independents. His campaign slogan, “Believe in Florida’s Future,” reflects his focus on pragmatic governance over ideological warfare.

Democratic Field: Jolly vs. Demings

Jolly is currently the only major Democrat in the race, though Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has filed to run. Demings, a former Orlando police chief and sheriff, brings executive experience and strong ties to Central Florida. However, Jolly’s early fundraising—over $2 million—and statewide grassroots support, including a coalition of Black faith leaders, give him a head start.

Jolly’s past anti-abortion votes have drawn scrutiny, but he now supports reproductive rights and vows to veto any GOP restrictions. His shift has earned endorsements from pro-choice leaders like Donna Shalala and Ellen Freidin.

Republican Rivals: Donalds, Fishback, Renner

The Republican field is crowded and competitive. Rep. Byron Donalds, endorsed by Donald Trump, leads early polls. Donalds appeals to the MAGA base and has strong name recognition. James Fishback, a DeSantis-aligned investor, is also running, promising to extend DeSantis’ legacy. Former House Speaker Paul Renner entered the race in September, adding establishment weight to the GOP field.

Jolly’s challenge will be navigating a state that has shifted rightward in recent years. Florida hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, and Republicans dominate statewide offices.

Can Jolly Win?

Polls show that one-third of voters remain undecided, and Jolly’s message of affordability and moderation could resonate amid economic concerns. His campaign committee, Florida 2026, is focused on voter registration and outreach, echoing Lawton Chiles’ grassroots strategy.

Jolly’s MSNBC visibility and bipartisan credentials may help him attract independents and moderate Republicans. But he’ll need to overcome skepticism within the Democratic base and outpace better-funded GOP rivals.