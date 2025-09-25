DAVE BOSSIE: Thorough Investigation Of Radical Left Is Warranted

OPINION

(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

With the assassination of beloved conservative icon Charlie Kirk, what’s been taking place in America over the past several years can no longer be ignored and must be dealt with once and for all. There must be a strategy — a concerted effort by government — to confront and investigate the un-American activities of the radical left that have been going on for far too long.

On the eve of his election in 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” When Obama uttered these game-changing words, leftists listened and began to redouble their efforts. Years of Iraq War protests where left-wing agitators labeled President George W. Bush a war criminal soon morphed into the anti-capitalist Occupy Wall Street movement. Anarchists and socialists set up camp in the streets seeking to divide America between the top one percent and the 99 percent, something that would have made Karl Marx proud.

But there was something peculiar about the left’s protests of this period, something that lacked authenticity. What took place had little resemblance to the organic anti-war peace movement of the 1960s. Many of the public demonstrations that started during the Bush Administration and continued in the Obama years appeared to be professionally orchestrated “astro-turf” activity – raising the specter that it was all part of a well-funded organized network. (RELATED: Here’s What Radical Leftists Are Telling Themselves After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination)

When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, the professional protest movement on the left reinvented itself as the Resistance. It aimed to delegitimize President Trump, wholeheartedly oppose his policies, refuse to compromise, investigate him relentlessly with phony allegations, and essentially try to destroy his presidency and further divide America. This destabilizing scheme gave rise to the violent left-wing group Antifa and the riots, looting, and fires that took place all over the country during the COVID-19 summer of 2020. Along with the mobs and destruction of property that Americans were observing on television, they watched in disbelief as the left’s crazed Defund Police movement came to life with so-called police-free “CHOP” Zones popping up in Democrat-run big cities around the country.

CHECK OUT THE DAILY CALLER

Simultaneously, the warped open borders policy on the left began to grow with even once-mainstream Democrat politicians calling for illegal immigrants to surge the border by the millions. Five years later, it’s now abundantly clear that this was not harmless protesting or traditional political advocacy seeking change through government reform and legislation, these actions were about destroying our constitutional republic and free society from within. And much of it could be traced back to a multi-billion-dollar dark money network on the left that was hiding in plain sight.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came to power in 2021, the radical left’s influence could be felt like never before. The border was immediately opened, climate alarmism became the top priority, anti-Israel protests exploded on college campuses, DEI policies infected government, gender transitioning and boys playing in girls’ sports began to take hold, and George Soros-funded left-wing prosecutors were elected in deep blue jurisdictions by promising to hamstring police and make law and order impossible with policies like cashless bail. The Biden-Harris regime also leaned into protecting fraud-prone mail-in voting and demanded total opposition to Voter ID laws and other common sense election integrity measures. They even falsely smeared their political opponents as supporters of new Jim Crow laws.

For four years the far left ran amok and brought us to the precipice of losing our country. But Donald Trump refused to back down or go away quietly and launched a presidential campaign to save America. Trump’s courageous, against all odds candidacy in 2024 resonated deeply with tens of millions of Americans who were witnessing in real time the damage the unchecked radical left can inflict on a free country, especially when in cahoots with a biased liberal media establishment.

Throughout Trump’s historic comeback, it became commonplace and accepted to falsely label Republicans, conservatives, and followers of the MAGA movement as fascists, racists, Nazis, and threats to democracy simply for opposing the radical policies of the left. This inflammatory rhetoric was promoted, amplified, and celebrated by Hollywood, members of the mainstream media, and Democrat politicians at all levels of government. Social media platforms became places for fomenting hate, particularly among young and impressionable Americans.

This helped paved the way for the assassination attempts on President Trump’s life in July and September of 2024. And since Trump’s return to the White House, the anti-ICE riots, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reckless efforts to put agents in danger are just the latest machinations of the professional left doing what they do best: attacking law and order and inciting chaos in our streets.

Tragically, now that the radical left is feeling threatened and losing the war of ideas, it’s turning to political violence. Polling indicates that 25 percent of those who describe themselves as very liberal say that political violence can sometimes be justifiable. And it’s this corrosive mindset that brought a left-wing 22-year-old to Utah Valley University to allegedly murder Charlie Kirk simply because he disagreed with his political positions.

Enough is enough. Thankfully, we have a steel-spined leader in Donald Trump who will not allow what’s happening in our country to continue. This president will never cower or turn a blind eye to what the radical left is doing. As he stated at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona, “The Department of Justice is also investigating networks of radical left maniacs who fund, organize, fuel, and perpetrate political violence and we think we know who many of them are.” The American people deserve both the truth about Charlie Kirk’s assassination and a thorough investigation – finally – into the un-American activities of the radical left and its superstructure.

It’s time for the Department of Justice and FBI to pull back the curtain and find out how the professional left operates as it plots to destroy our beloved country from within. This means following the money – because bank records don’t lie. There must be a do it all, do it now approach; identifying whistleblowers, compelling witness testimony, and putting those who are committing crimes in jail. It shouldn’t have taken Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination for a long overdue investigation of the radical left. Now it must be done to honor his legacy.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United. He served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.