Congressman Charlie Crist will showcase $21.8 million for the SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit project today.

By James Williams -

St. Petersburg, FL – Today is a big day for many in St. Petersburg who has wanted mass transit for years. Well, today that wish will begin the process becoming reality.

Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL) will present a symbolic $21.8 million check to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority at the groundbreaking of the SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit project, slated to be completed in 2022. The SunRunner will feature 9 buses and 31 stations and will transport people from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach in just under 35 minutes. From his position on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, this $21.8 million from the Federal Transportation Administration is one of several grants Crist has been able to support for PSTA just this year. Crist previously announced $40.3 million in CARES Act funding for coronavirus response in August, as well as $1.2 million for bus fleet upgrades earlier this month and $720,000 for the Bus Rapid Transit Line in June.

After, Crist will visit Kozuba & Sons Distillery in St. Petersburg to tour this locally owned business and learn about their efforts to switch production to hand sanitizer to support first responders, non-profits, and health care workers. Crist will also visit St. Pete City Refuge to discuss COVID-19 impacts on residents experiencing homelessness and/or recovering from addiction.

