St. Petersburg, FL – Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL) will host a telephone town hall to hear from Pinellas residents and share information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He will be joined by Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BayCare Health System, Dr. Nishant Anand, who will give an update on the hospital’s work to provide care to the thousands in need in the Tampa Bay area, and other experts to provide updates and answer questions.





Note: Members of the media interested in covering can access the livestream here; those interested in asking a question are asked to email [email protected] .



