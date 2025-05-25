Cole and Chelsea DeBoer Are Back for Season Three of Popular HGTV Series ‘Down Home Fab

WHAT: Down Home Fab

WHERE/WHEN: Season Three Premieres Tuesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

WHO: In a new season of the hit HGTV series Down Home Fab, which attracted 7.3 million viewers to its last run, husband-and-wife renovation duo Cole and Chelsea DeBoer will hone their design and construction skills to become the go-to home renovators in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The eight hour-long episodes will follow the DeBoers as they grow their construction business, open a home store and coin a new cowboy contemporary design style. In each episode, Cole, the project manager and jack-of-all-trades, and Chelsea, the designer, will rely on each other to balance their busy family life including a newly driving teenager while managing a picturesque Midwestern farm full of animals.

In the premiere episode, Cole and Chelsea will help a single mother of three with health struggles fix up her outdated home after a year of lingering DIY projects. Chelsea will dream up a design plan using moody and glam materials, and Cole will correct an unpermitted previous addition in the home. Amidst the renovations, the DeBoers will discover a car has crashed into their new home store a week before the grand opening.

Down Home Fab is produced by RTR Media.

DIGITAL/SOCIAL: In anticipation of season three of Down Home Fab, previous seasons can be streamed on discovery+ and Max®. Fans can visit HGTV’s digital platforms for exclusive series content at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #DownHomeFab on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads, as well as follow the DeBoers on Instagram (@coledeboer and @chelseahouska).