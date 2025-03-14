Charlamagne ‘Upset’ GOP Chairman Ended Hearing After Backlash For Calling Trans Dem Rep ‘Mister’

Jason Cohen

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God expressed disappointment in House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe Chairman Keith Self on Wednesday for ending a Tuesday hearing after receiving backlash over calling transgender Democratic Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride “mister.”

When Self called the Delaware representative “Mister McBride,” during the hearing, Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Bill Keating lashed out at the chairman, causing him to promptly end the hearing. Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” awarded Self “Donkey of the Day” for not defending himself more for calling McBride “mister,” which he said was justified due to an executive order President Donald Trump signed on the first day of his second term.

“I have to play white devil’s advocate here because I understand where Mr. Self is coming from because I, too, have been wondering what to do in this situation,” Charlamagne said. “Because as Keith Self explained on social media — and I’m quoting him here — ‘It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.’”

“Why? Because one of President Trump’s early moves of his second term was to sign an executive order that the federal government would only recognize two sexes and they were not changeable,” he continued. “Okay, an executive order was signed. It’s right there in black and white. I don’t know what to do in this situation. It’s all so confusing. ”

Charlamagne was referencing Trump’s executive order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government,” which requires the federal government to apply “clear and accurate language” that includes mandating the use of the term “sex” over “gender.” The order states that the U.S. will only “recognize two sexes, male and female” and that they “are not changeable.”

“I’m not really upset at Keith Self for doing what the president told him to do. What I am upset about, and the reason I’m giving Keith Self ‘Donkey of the Day,’ is because he adjourned the session,” the radio host said. “See, these petty culture wars are hurting democracy … they were in the middle of a hearing on arms control and U.S. assistance to Europe. I kind of know what that is. I believe I know what that means.”

“But I know one thing for sure: that panel is more important than whether or not Sarah McBride is referred to as ‘Mister’ or ‘Miss.’ Okay, Keith Self, there is no reason to adjourn a meeting because you was challenged on calling Sarah a him,” he continued. “When William Keating says, ‘You out of order,’ say, ‘Well, hey, the president signed an executive order and that’s what I’m following.’”

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution in November to prohibit biological men from using women’s bathrooms in the Capitol complex following McBride’s election as the first transgender member of Congress in 2024. The Delaware representative agreed to comply after House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered that “all single-sex facilities” in the Capitol and House office buildings are to be “reserved for individuals of that biological sex.”

