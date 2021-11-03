Catania Media Consultants Take on New Marketing Strategy For Its Partners



Tampa, Fl…. Catania Media Consultants, Tampa Bay’s Local Marketing Strategy Agency was recently

featured in the Tampa Bay Business Journal on how it sees the media market and how to communicate

in today’s world of opportunities. “In my 17-year history of helping the law firm of Catania and Catania

as well as contributing to other outstanding client organizations, I have found that implementing an

effective media buying strategy through research and software is the step to success.” Said Joseph

Catania, CEO and Founder for the firm. Catania Media Consultants is a Tampa-based organization and

have been long time contributors to organizations in Tampa Bay for nearly 30 years. Joseph Catania

and his family have shown leadership with civic duties and charities from Little League Baseball to

supporting Make a Wish Foundation. Here is a link to the recent article published by the Tampa Bay

Business Journal.



About Catania Media Consultants



Catania Media Consultants was founded by Joseph Catania. It is a professional team of creatives and

strategic buyers bringing their unique experience and insights to help local and mid-size businesses

achieve strategic marketing and profitable business goals. We help calculate our partner company’s

target audience and hit the mark, every time.



About Joseph Catania

Joseph Catania is an experienced CFO and marketing director with a 17-year history at Catania &



Catania Injury Lawyers. Joseph is highly skilled in budgeting, business planning, corporate finance,

entrepreneurship, marketing, and media buying. With those skills, Joseph has created Catania Media

Consultants, helping small to medium-sized businesses create ad campaigns that give them a clear

competitive edge.

Contact Joseph Catania at jc@CataniaMedia.com (813) 598-7046 for more information.