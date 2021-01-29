Castor and the NFL are pro masks as the city gets ready for Super Bowl week.

Following the lead of the NFL Tampa will be under a mask mandate for Super Bowl week. Yesterday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor concerned that the week running up to Super Bowl LV to the right move by issuing a mask mandate to make certain that during all of the fun and big plans for the next nine days Tampa wasn’t also hosting a “Super Spreader Event.”

Using Chapter 27 of the city code Mayor Castor took aim at the areas around Tampa where most of the action would be taking place. She highlighted those entertainment zones as Downtown and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium.

Also targeted were Ybor City Historic District, the South Howard Commercial Overlay District, the Central Business District, and the Channel District, as places where the most people would be enjoying their time before Super Bowl LV.

“We are climbing up on the world stage, and one thing I can guarantee you is Tampa Bay is going to dance like we’ve never danced before,” she said at a recent news conference. “We are making sure this is a safe event for everyone.”

Castor is following what the NFL wants and that 100 percent mask and social distancing guidelines. The Super Bowl will have only 22,000 fans sitting in pods of four to eight people who are socially distanced, they will also have a on site mask mandate.

At Raymond James Stadium, everything from the game tickets to the buying of food will be done by app on a phone. There will be no personal contact..

Castor, who has been in constant contact with members of the NFL front office, has praised the league for all COVID prevention efforts, including the efforts of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee who has done their best make sure many of the events will be held outdoors.