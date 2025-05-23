Cartoons aren’t just for kids Get Drawn to These 11 Animated Shows for Adults

Who says cartoons are just for kids?

Animated shows for adults have become a popular TV genre unto themselves, with writers finding humor in everything from famous actors who are also horses to children being terrorized by puberty (and “hormone monsters”) to crass grown-ups who just like to curse a lot.

But don’t get discouraged — is it too much to call it disenchantment? — by the ever-growing lineup of adult-friendly animated options out there, because we’ve put together a list of 11 series worth your time. Read on for our colorful recommendations.

Arcane

This action-packed sci-fi series, based on Riot Games’ League of Legends, follows two sisters — Jinx (Ella Purnell), also known as Powder, and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) — who find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the rich, utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. As the conflict grows, the sisters find their bond tested as they veer down two very different paths. Praised for its gorgeous animation and emotional storytelling, Arcane concluded with its second season, but co-creator Christian Linke says this is “just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Arcane

2 Seasons TV-14 2021My List

WatchExplore

Big Mouth

Puberty sucks. That’s the premise for Big Mouth, the raunchy coming-of-age series from creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Kroll voices, among other characters, middle schooler Nick, a late bloomer who is trying to navigate his ever-changing reality alongside right-hand man Andrew (voiced by Kroll’s Oh, Hello partner John Mulaney). The two pals and their classmates also have to deal with the sexual devils on their shoulders — a rotating group of mouthy “hormone monsters” including Maury (Kroll), Connie (Maya Rudolph), Rick (also Kroll), and Mona (Thandiwe Newton). Joining this A-list cast of characters are Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, and many more.

Big Mouth

8 Seasons TV-MA 2017My List

WatchExplore

BLUE EYE SAMURAI

“Kill Bill meets Yentl,” is how co-creator Amber Noizumi previously described this striking animated series, which is set in 17th-century Edo period Japan. The story follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life of disguise while seeking to deliver revenge against those who made her an outcast. The impressive voice cast joining Mizu (and viewers) on this quest includes Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos.

BLUE EYE SAMURAI

8 Episodes TV-MA 2023My List

WatchExplore

BoJack Horseman

If you haven’t watched BoJack yet, stop horsin’ around and hit play. This acclaimed series from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is set in an alternate world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. At the center is the titular BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett), a washed-up ’90s sitcom star hoping to mount an epic comeback — if only he could get out of his own way as he deals with addiction issues and reckless behavior. His hilarious inner circle consists of unemployed roommate Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul), frenemy Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), agent and former girlfriend Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), and ghostwriter Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie). Over six seasons, BoJack blends plentiful laughs with drama and satire, touching on depression, alcoholism, politics, and the #MeToo movement.

BoJack Horseman

6 Seasons TV-MA 2014My List

Watch

Castlevania: Nocturne

This Castlevaniaspin-off, also based on the popular video game series, unfolds its story against the backdrop of the French Revolution. As the peasant class rises up against the aristocracy, a dark threat emerges: a group of powerful vampires intent on taking over the world. Those fighting against that deadly uprising include Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel), a young hero who comes from a long line of vampire hunters and now has to uphold that family legacy. With two seasons now streaming, there’s no better time to … sink your teeth in.

Castlevania: Nocturne

2 Seasons TV-MA 2023My List

WatchExplore

Devil May Cry

Adapted from Capcom’s popular Japanese video game franchise of the same name, Devil May Cry brings the adventures of demon hunter Dante to a new medium. In the action-fantasy series, Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) works to protect Earth from a demonic invasion led by the powerful White Rabbit (Hoon Lee), all while evading capture from the government and skilled soldier Mary Ann Arkham (Scout Taylor-Compton). Already renewed for Season 2, the first installment features a posthumous performance from legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Devil May Cry

8 Episodes TV-MA 2025My List

WatchExplore

Disenchantment

Disenchantmentcreator Matt Groening’s bona fides have long been solidified, considering the success of some shows you might have heard of called The Simpsons and Futurama. But Groening added to his impressive résumé with the debut of this 2018 satirical fantasy series, which features Broad City star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson as Bean, the rebellious princess of the medieval European kingdom of Dreamland. Bean is far from your stereotypical animated princess, preferring a night of drinking and adventure over sitting on the throne or searching for her Prince Charming. Always by her side are her optimistic elf, Elfo (Nat Faxon), and her personal demon, Luci (Eric André). The cast also includes Futurama stalwart John DiMaggio, Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, and What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry.

Disenchantment

5 Parts TV-MA 2018My List

Watch

Entergalactic

Based on Kid Cudi’s 2022 album of the same name, which also serves as the animated special’s soundtrack, Entergalactic hails from the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper and finds Cudi, aka Scott Mescudi, voicing Jabari, a young street artist on the rise. But Jabari has to reevaluate his priorities following the arrival of his intriguing new neighbor, photographer Meadow (Jessica Williams), who forces him to decide whether he can find room for love in his life. Joining Mescudi and Williams in the Entergalactic cast are Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Laura Harrier, Keith David, Ty Dolla $ign, Arturo Castro, Teyana Taylor, Maisha Mescudi, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin, and Timothée Chalamet.

Entergalactic

1h 34m TV-MA 2022My List

WatchExplore

F is for Family

Bill Burr’s Emmy-nominated comedy wrapped its five-season run in late 2021, but it’s not too late to catch up. The stand-up comedian serves as co-creator, producer, writer, and star of F is for Family, which takes place in the mid-’70s and follows the Murphys, a dysfunctional, lower-middle-class Irish American family in fictional Rustvale, Pennsylvania. The patriarch is Burr’s Frank, a short-tempered Korean War vet now working at the local airport who would love nothing more than to come home, sit in his recliner, drink a beer, and have some quiet. But ensuring that that is never the case are matriarch Sue (Laura Dern); delinquent eldest child Kevin (Justin Long); constantly bullied Bill (Haley Reinhart); and the apple of Frank’s eye, his highly intelligent princess Maureen (Debi Derryberry). Other notable voices that can be regularly heard include Sam Rockwell, Mo Collins, Kevin Michael Richardson, Allison Janney, and the late Michael K. Williams, to whom a final season episode was dedicated.

F is for Family

5 Seasons TV-MA 2015My List

Watch

Love, Death & Robots

This anthology series, created by Deadpool director Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher, taps into a variety of different animation styles and genres to probe the three subjects of its title: love, death, and robots. Expect everything from dark comedy to terrifying creatures and mind-bending realities. No two installments are the same, which makes for an enthralling watch.

Love, Death & Robots

4 Volumes TV-MA 2019My List

WatchExplore

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim is taking on the world again. This anime series, based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s hit graphic novels (which were also adapted into the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) brings back the titular bass player, his love interest Ramona Flowers, and her seven evil exes — who all stand in the way of their romance. The entire voice cast from the film are reprising their roles, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

8 Episodes TV-MA 2023My List

WatchExplore

Additional reporting by Jessica Derschowitz