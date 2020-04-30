Bubba talks to Roger Stone about his trial and what comes next.

The Bubba the Love Sponge Show airs on the flagship station WWBA 820 AM weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Recently, Bubba interviewed Roger Stone and together they did a deep dive into his recent trial.

Stone’s lawyers and federal prosecutors on the longtime Republican operative’s bid for a new trial based on his allegations of juror misconduct.

In a more than four-hour hearing before Judge Amy Berman Jackson less than a week after Jackson sentenced Stone to more than three years in prison for obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone, a friend of President Donald Trump for more than three decades, was convicted in November by a jury on all seven counts brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

Stone remains steadfast about his being totally innocent and is still hoping for either a new trial or a pardon. He has some powerful backing in his hope to get either a new case or a pardon.

Be sure to listen to the entire interview and to catch Bubba and the gang weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WWBA 820 AM in Tampa – St. Petersburg.

