Bryce’s Right: Things I will never forget when I enter the voting booth this November.

– As I go into the voting booth, here is what I’ll be thinking about.

We’re now less than 100 days from our national election. Absentee ballots and early voting is just around the corner. The last four years have been tumultuous to say the least. As I go into the voting booth, here is what I’ll be thinking…

I WILL NEVER FORGET…

1. The persecution by the Democrats during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh (click to VIEW video).

2. The Mueller Witch Hunt which wasted considerable taxpayer money and found nothing substantial to prove Russian collusion by the Trump administration (click to VIEW video).

3. The Government Shutdown as the Democrats tried to thwart the building of our southern wall (click to VIEW video).

4. The Impeachment Hoax as orchestrated by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats (click to VIEW video).

5. The FISA investigation which triggered the Mueller Witch Hunt and Impeachment Hoax (click to VIEW video).

6. The Antifa uprising, bringing hatred and anarchy to our country (click to VIEW video).

7. The COVID-19 crisis taking a serious virus and politicizing it (click to VIEW video).

8. How Democrats support Sanctuary Cities, thereby promoting crime and violence (click to VIEW video).

9. The Do-Nothing Democrats in the House of Representatives (click to VIEW video).

10. How Fake News blossomed and misled the American people (click to VIEW video).

President Donald Trump answers a question from PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

11. The destruction of historical icons, including early presidents and patriots (click to VIEW video).

12. How Democrats in major cities are de-funding Law Enforcement, thereby putting public safety at risk (click to VIEW video).

13. The 2020 “Summer of Hate” where protesters, rioters and looters ran amok in the United States (click to VIEW video).

14. The opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem, something promised by past presidents, yet failed to implement (click to VIEW video).

15. The elimination of ISIS terrorists (click to VIEW video).

16. Finally achieving Energy Independence, thereby bringing the cost of energy down, as well as inflation (click to VIEW video).

17. The reinvigorated American military (click to VIEW video).

18. New and stronger American trade deals (click to VIEW video).

19. A robust economy, the envy of the world (click to VIEW video).

20. I will particularly not forget the lying, cheating, subversion, deceptive practices, distortions of the truth, character assassinations, and the hateful violence, all by the Democrats. “Enough is Enough!” They have lost all credibility, their actions are treacherous, their moral turpitude is heinous, and this must all stop.

I will not forget. Will you?

Elephants never forget. Independents too. Now on to victory in November.

VOTE AMERICAN!

Keep the Faith!

