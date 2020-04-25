I had a great conversion producer Adam Tandy of the super successful BBC and Britbox show Inside No. 9. He is joined by the duo of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton and together they are the creative forces behind Inside No. 9.

For the past, nearly a decade they have written some of the funniest, innovating, and creative anthology shows on television. We in the United States, we simply do not have any program that even comes close to Inside No.9.

When I was asked to explain the concept of the show I simply rattled off that it is a comedy, drama, horror show, that is an amazing anthology show with each episode totally different than the last with the exception of the incorporation, of course, the number 9.

Williams: Take me through the process of creating an episode of Inside 9?

Tandy: Well each show is written Shearsmith and Pemberton who are two of the most creative people I have ever worked with in this business. They also play key roles as actors in most if not all of the programs we do.

Williams: How does the No. 9 play a role in each show?

Tandy: At first it might have a flat number or a house number but now you might find it placed anywhere on the program. It could be on a police car or t-shirt and that part of the fun of the show spotting the number 9.

Williams: What is the secret behind the success of Inside No.9?

Tandy: I would like to think that there are many reasons. It could be that every episode is different which is really a challenge but it does serve as the driving force behind the show. We have been very lucky on having so many stars have who have wanted to do the show and I am sure that does not hurt either.

Williams: You are now here in the United States streaming on Britbox. It must be fun to see how an entirely different audience reacts to the show?

Tandy: It really is fun to know we have so many new fans and we so pleased the BBC has been such a great partner in the show since day one. They pick up season after season without hesitation and we are proud that they feel so confident in our work and to now streaming it on Britox, that is another reason the BBC are such good partners.

I give Inside No. 9 five stars and must-see on my binge list to be sure. Check it out now streaming on Britbox.