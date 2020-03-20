Brady to the Buccaneers means good business for Tampa Bay from food to T-shirts

By James Williams -

If it wasn’t for the coronavirus then today you would see dancing in the streets from Bayshore Blvd in Tampa to the new St. Petersburg Pier. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suddenly become a hot ticket and an NFL Playoffs contender the same year that the Super Bowl will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

The reason that all of Tampa Bay is giddy is that Tom Brady is officially on board with the Buccaneers. Yes, if you are like me, a Bucs fan since the team played their first game back in 1976 as a member of the NFL this is the biggest player addition in team history and could change the reputation of the franchise in a good way forever.

This is the biggest day in team history without a question. For the first time ever the Bucs are a sexy team that free agent players are calling the offices in One Buc Place and wanting to join the party.

For the record the former New England Patriots quarterback announced Friday he was joining the team in the start of what he called “a new football journey.” The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday but needed to take a physical to complete the deal.

