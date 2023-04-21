Bill That Would Punish Businesses For Allowing Children To Attend Drag Shows Heads To DeSantis’ Desk

Alexa Schwerha

A Florida bill that will bar businesses from allowing children to attend drag shows is heading to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The bill, titled “Protection of Children,” cleared its latest legislative hurdle on Wednesday after it cleared the House of Representatives 82-32 after being approved in the Senate on April 11 in a 28-12 vote, according to the Florida House Representatives’ website. It authorizes government agencies to fine, suspend or revoke the license of any business that “admits a child to an adult live performance.”

The bill defines “adult live performance” as “any show, exhibition, or other presentation in front of a live audience which, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or specific sexual activities,” according to its text.

It was sponsored by Republican state Rep. Randy Fine in the House and by Republican state Sen. Clay Yarborough in the Senate.

#BREAKING: Florida bill banning businesses from permitting children into "adult live performances," such as sexual drag shows, heads to DeSantis' desk after final House passage, 82-32 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 19, 2023

The DeSantis administration moved to revoke the liquor license from multiple state venues that hosted a sexually explicit drag show which minors were allowed to attend. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned in December 2022 that “exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida” and that such activity would violate its liquor license standards.

The drag shows were part of the “A Drag Queen Christmas” tour that included Christmas song parodies including “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer” and simulated sex acts. Children were reportedly seen in the audience at multiple stops along the tour.

DeSantis, Fine and Yarborough did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

