CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democrats held their final debate before the South Carolina presidential primary and the critical Super Tuesday contests that follow three days later. It was a wild night with all of the candidates going full-on at each other with former Vice President Joe Biden having his best debate performance as he is a must-win situation come Saturday at the South Carolina Primary.

For weeks now Biden has called South Carolina his “firewall,” even before his dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. If he gets the breakthrough he needs, it probably won’t be because of a sterling debate performance.

Biden seemed as comfortable as he has on any Democratic debate stage since the first encounters last June. His attacks on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for his non support the Brady Bill on gun sales and the ability to sue firearm manufacturers. He also went after the Vermont senator for his wanting to primary former President Barack Obama in 2012.

With a very important endorsement from Rep.(S.C.) Jim Clyburn, the Democratic icon could give the Biden the boost he needs to get the big win he needs in South Carolina.

Overall, it was a steady performance when Biden most needed it. And he expressed some confidence. Pressed on whether he’d drop out if he doesn’t win Saturday, Biden declared, “I’m going to win South Carolina.”

But Biden needs not just a win over Sanders in South Carolina he needs that victory to be by at least 8 to 10 points. If Biden wants to get back in the race he not only needs Saturday’s win in South Carolina, he needs a victory in at least seven or more of those 14 states up for grabs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sanders, the frontrunner in the field being was also confronted with his position as a democratic socialist, his record on gun safety bills, and the question of electability.

But with more money than anyone other than Bloomberg he can afford a loss in South Carolina. Depending on how he handles the attacks on his ability to explain how he will be able to pay for his social plans as well as his case for how as a democratic socialist will attract a broad enough coalition to beat President Donald Trump.

The number two on the Democratic delegate count is Pete Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend once again showed his skills on the debate stage. He continued to answer questions with calm and clarity and showed he could throw an elbow too.

But his path forward is still unclear, given that his support is overwhelmingly white — and the Democratic electorates in most upcoming primaries are not.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg helped lead the moderates’ charge against Sanders, almost mocking the idea of a general election between Sanders and President Donald Trump. “Imagine spending the better part of 2020” listening to such a match-up, he pondered.

It added up to another consistent performance for Buttigieg. The question is whether that will mean anything come Saturday in South Carolina and if he can win any state on Super Tuesday?

So while Mayor Pete has proved to be a force for the future, it does seem like the future may not be now.

As for the star of the New Hampshire debate Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar pulled out some of her go-to lines — like the one about checking with the duck hunters in her family as she formulates gun control policies — but she was often cut off by moderators for going over her time.

She consistently made the case for a Midwestern moderate as the best candidate to take on Trump. She hammered Sanders on the cost of his plans.

And she had one striking moment, when she was asked about coronavirus and said the issue was too serious for politics. “I’m not going to give my campaign website,” Klobuchar said. Instead, she pointed viewers to CDC.gov, the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But she had a hard time breaking through at a time she may have needed it most. Despite her being a strong and viable candidate it is hard to see her going on far beyond Super Tuesday.

“Can anyone imagine moderate Republicans voting for him?” former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg asked. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar noted that Sanders’ proposals cost $60 trillion — triple the U.S. economy. “The math does not add up,” she warned.

That brings us to Tom Steyer, he has pinned his hopes on snatching South Carolina from Biden. But on Tuesday he will lose big and look for him to stick around only because he has the cash.

Without a clear win in South Carolina, it’s hard to see how Steyer wins anywhere else.