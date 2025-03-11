Biden Admin Went On Trillion-Dollar Spending Spree Embedding DEI Across Gov’t, Study Says

Ireland Owens

The Biden administration implemented hundreds of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across a host of U.S. government agencies, according to findings from a new study.

There were 460 programs across 24 different government agencies under the Biden-Harris administration that allocated resources for DEI efforts, according to a study published Monday by the Functional Government Initiative and the Center for Renewing America. Moreover, the study also found that the cumulative budget of these diversity programs surpassed $1.1 trillion.

“However, this figure does not encompass all DEI-related expenditures, nor does it include every program across these agencies,” the report states. “The findings reveal a substantial increase in DEI spending, largely attributable to policy directives under the Biden administration.”

Former President Joe Biden introduced various diversity initiatives during his sole term, including signing an executive order on his first day in office aimed at “advancing equity and racial justice through the federal government.”

Of the programs identified, 10 were exclusively dedicated to DEI, according to the study. Meanwhile, 144 of the programs allocated “significant” resources to DEI initiatives, while 306 programs incorporated DEI to varying degrees, though the extent of their DEI focus is indeterminate based on the available documentation, the study found.

Since returning to the Oval Office, President Donald Trump has been spearheading an effort to uproot DEI-related programs across the federal government, as well as in K-12 schools and universities. Trump signed a Jan. 20 executive order aimed at eliminating “radical and wasteful” diversity programs in the federal government, writing that the Biden-Harris administration had “forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs” into the government.

Notably, many major businesses in the U.S. have been scaling back on their diversity policies in the past year amid mounting pressure from customers and shareholders. Despite this, some businesses have been clinging to their DEI-related initiatives, including Costco, which urged its shareholders in December to vote against the push to limit the company’s commitment to DEI after it received a proposal about axing “discriminatory practices.”

