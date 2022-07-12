Biden Admin Funnels Taxpayer Dollars Into ‘Programming Curriculum’ For Transgender Inmates

Reagan Reese

The Department of Justice invested almost $1.5 million of taxpayer dollars into a “transgender programming curriculum” focused on transgender inmates’ needs.

The curriculum is designed to help transgender inmates with their gender “identity,” sexual health and safety, according to a summary of the government contract. Though it’s unclear if the curriculum has been implemented, the program could be available for up to 1,200 transgender inmates, according to Justice Department estimates.

The program helps inmates receive new identification documents and hormonal treatment, the statement of work for the program reads. Safe housing options within the prison will also be made available to transgender inmates.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported the existence of the contract Saturday.

As a part of the program, inmates will seek employment through the assistance of institutional social workers, the statement of work says. Transgender inmates will also be taught about discrimination laws that protect them when seeking employment.

The Biden administration’s investment comes amid reports of violence in prisons from transgender inmates; in April, a biological male inmate was sentenced to an additional seven years for raping a female inmate in the women’s section of a New York prison.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.