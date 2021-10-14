Ben Shapiro and Ana Kasparian debate critical race theory, socialism vs. capitalism, and much more.

When the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce put Ben Shapiro and Ana Kasparian together on a debate stage they created a night of political magic. Kasparian the vocal leader and star of the Progressive media, daily host of the popular The Young Turks network squares off against Shapiro the bright, young star of the Conservative movement – a man whose daily radio show is a must-listen for millions of his fans make for a thoughtful duo.

Described in The New York Times as a “principled gladiator,” Shapiro has emerged as one of the leading voices of millennial conservatism. Ben Shapiro is editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” his very popular nationally syndicated radio show in the top ten markets, including on AM 1040 Monday-Friday’s 11 pm to 1 am. Shapiro is a leading conservative speaker on college campuses, consistently defending free speech and open debate.

With a sharp sense of humor and pointed wit rivaling anyone in the industry, Kasparian has captivated viewers as host and producer of the online news show The Young Turks and a new show titled “NoFilter” where Ana expresses her unfiltered opinion and commentary on tough topics. Her bold and intelligent style has transformed her into a favorite of millions, while playing a vital part to the astronomical rise of TYT, the largest online news show in the world. Her honest coverage and dedication to truthful commentary was honored in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2016 and in the Daily Dot as one of the Top Women of YouTube.

