Are you better off now with President Trump’s economy?

A new Gallup Poll should be sounding warning bells to the Democrats, “More in U.S. Say They Are Better Off Than in Past Elections” (Feb 12, 2020). In it, the poll reveals 61% of Americans today believe they are better off than they were just three years ago, meaning under the Trump administration. This is significantly better than the mid-term reports of Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush, which averaged a mere 48.75%.

The Gallup Poll assumes the country specifically feels more positive about the state of the economy. This is supported by another recent poll by ABC News/Washington Post (Jan 27, 2020) which stated:

“Key to Trump’s opportunity is a rise in economic confidence. One year before he took office, 63 percent of Americans said they were worried about maintaining their standard of living. Today, 43 percent say so, a broad 20-point drop in personal economic uncertainty… as reported Friday, 56 percent approve of his handling of the economy, up 10 points since early September to a career high.”

The Gallup Poll supports this notion of economic confidence by stating 52% of adult Americans say it is easier to “go and buy things in the stores” than just three years ago. This too was higher than previous midterm election cycles where the numbers were closer to 40%.

The poll also noted 51% of Americans felt the nation was safer/stronger under President Trump, a six point difference than under President Obama.

The main thrust though of both the Gallup Poll and the ABC/Washington Post poll is regarding confidence in the economy, which is what the President and his administration has been touting for quite some time. It is their biggest asset going into the 2020 election. As I have said all along, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

With this type of confidence, it is highly unlikely the American public will turn around and embrace Socialism as proposed by Democrat candidates. It simply will not happen and a sharp rebuttal is in the offing.

Knowing the President claims the prosperous times are due to his policies, the Democrats are desperate to undermine “Trumponomics.” Working through the news media, they have tried to divert attention away from the economy, but Americans see through this smoke screen. They also tried to share credit in the economy’s success claiming President Obama was behind it all, but this too has been rejected. Now, their strategy will be to claim the economy is not as good as the President claims it to be and will recruit economists to say so.

To illustrate, a recent CNS News report claimed:

“Despite creation of 225,000 jobs, a 3.6% unemployment rate, a 3.1% increase in earnings over the past year, and extension of the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declared the January employment numbers ‘the rot at the heart of the Trump economy.’”

“In a statement reacting to the January employment report, Pelosi said January’s numbers provide proof of ‘all of President Trump’s mistruths at the State of the Union’ when he touted his range of economic successes…”

However, if the polls mentioned herein are correct, the public will see through all this and it will be game, set, match in November.

Keep the Faith!

P.S. – Also do not forget my books, “How to Run a Nonprofit” and “Tim’s Senior Moments”, both available in Printed and eBook form.

Note: All trademarks both marked and unmarked belong to their respective companies.

Tim Bryce is an author, freelance writer and the Managing Director of M&JB Investment Company (M&JB) of Palm Harbor, Florida and has over 40 years of experience in the management consulting field. He can be reached at [email protected]

For Tim’s columns, see: timbryce.com

Like the article? TELL A FRIEND.

Copyright © 2020 by Tim Bryce. All rights reserved.

Listen to Tim on WZIG-FM (104.1) in Palm Harbor,FL; Or tune-in to Tim’s channel on YouTube. Click for TIM’S LIBRARY OF AUDIO CLIPS.