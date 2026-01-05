After Maduro capture, is Cuba next

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Cuba played a direct role in protecting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro before United States forces captured him. Rubio spoke on NBC Meet the Press and said Cuban officers guarded Maduro in Caracas. He said Maduro trusted Cuban security more than Venezuelan forces.

Rubio said Cuban officers also ran internal intelligence for Maduro. He said they monitored loyalty inside the government and tracked possible traitors. Rubio said the Cuban presence showed how deep Havana reached into Venezuela’s security system.

Cuban officials denied wrongdoing. They said in a state television statement that 32 Cuban officers died during the United States military operation. They said the attack violated international law and targeted Cuban personnel who worked in Venezuela under official agreements.

Trump says Cuba faces new pressure

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Cuba now faces a severe crisis after Maduro’s fall. He said the Cuban economy was already weak from the long United States embargo. He said the loss of subsidized Venezuelan oil will push Cuba toward collapse. Trump said Cuba is going down for the count.

Trump did not confirm future action against Cuba. He said the United States wants stable neighbors but will not ignore threats. He said Cuba supported Maduro and helped him stay in power. He said that support now puts Havana in danger.

Rubio said he will not discuss future steps. He said Cuba should feel concerned. He said the United States will not tolerate foreign governments that undermine regional security.

A region watches for the next move

The capture of Maduro changed the political map in the region. United States forces removed a leader who held power for years. Rubio said the operation ended a long crisis. He said Cuba played a major role in that crisis and must now face consequences.

Analysts told Politico that the administration may increase pressure on Cuba. They said the White House sees Cuba as the next challenge in the region. They said the loss of Maduro leaves Havana without its strongest ally.

Cuban leaders said they will resist any United States pressure. They said they will defend their sovereignty and will not accept threats.

What comes next

The administration has not announced new actions. Rubio said the United States will act when needed. Trump said Cuba is in trouble and must change course. The region now waits to see if Washington will target Havana next.