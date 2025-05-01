ABC News’ Terry Moran Challenges Trump To ‘Pick’ Up Phone And Order Alleged Gangbanger Returned

Hailey Gomez

ABC News’ Terry Moran challenged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to “pick up the phone” and call El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to demand the return of illegal migrant Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

Democrats have rallied behind Abrego Garcia since his deportation to El Salvador’s mega-prison under the Trump administration. Moran pressed Trump on what steps he’s taking to “comply” with the Supreme Court’s ruling that the administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., pointing out how the administration had acknowledged their “mistake” in deporting the illegal migrant.

“Well, the lawyer that said it was a mistake was here a long time, was not appointed by us, should not have said that,” Trump responded. “Just so you understand, the person that you’re talking about, you know, you’re making this person sound — this is a MS-13 gang member, a tough cookie, been in lots of skirmishes, beat the hell out of his wife, and the wife was petrified to even talk about him, OK? This is not an innocent, wonderful gentleman from Maryland.”

“I’m not saying he’s a good guy. It’s about the rule of law. The order from the Supreme Court stands, sir,” Moran said.

After an Obama-appointed judge ordered the Trump administration to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., the Department of Justice appealed the case to the Supreme Court. In its original filing, the Trump administration acknowledged that Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported due to an administrative error but argued he should remain abroad given his alleged ties to MS-13.

Trump said Abrego Garcia entered the country illegally, but Moran cut in, claiming Trump could easily “get him back.”

“You could get him back. There’s a phone on this desk. You could pick it up, and with all the power of the presidency, you could call up the President of El Salvador and say ‘Send him back. Right now,’” Moran said.

“And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that. But he’s not,” Trump responded.

With Democrats pushing back over the deportation of Abrego Garcia, the Department of Justice released documents on April 16 detailing his alleged ties to the MS-13 gang. Alongside resurfaced reports of prior allegations, new information also emerged showing Abrego Garcia had once been pulled over while driving a vehicle registered to a convicted human smuggler.

Moran went on to argue with the president over the court’s request to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, with Trump responding by noting the ongoing legal process.

“You’re the president. But the buck stops in this office,” Moran pushed.

“No, no, no, no,” Trump said. “I follow the law. You want me to follow the law? If I were the president that just wanted to do anything, I’d probably keep him right where he is.”

Moran then jumped in to say the “Supreme Court says what the law is.” Trump told the ABC host he was elected by voters to fulfill his campaign promises — including mass deportations of illegal migrants.

“Listen, I was elected to take care of a problem that was an unforced error that was made by a very incompetent man, a man that turned out to be incompetent, that you always said was wonderful, great genius, right?” Trump asked.

“Now you find out, all of the media now they’re saying what a mistake they made. A man who was grossly incompetent allowed us to have open borders where millions of people flowed in,” Trump added. “I campaigned on that issue. I wouldn’t say it was my number one issue, but it was pretty close.”

Bukele previously said during a meeting with Trump on April 14 that he would not return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., as he does not have the authority to “smuggle” a foreign terrorist into the country.

