Are y’all ready for more of the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia? Don’t worry, Peaches, Georgia (Brianne Howey), Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and the rest of Wellsbury’s finest are coming back for more. Thankfully, the beloved drama was renewed for Season 4 at the same time it was picked up for Season 3. So if you’re on the edge of your seat after all the twists and turns in the Season 3 finale, rest assured that you’ll be getting answers to your burning questions.

Who knew that Georgia downing some milk straight from the jug could have such heavy implications? But creator Sarah Lampert has confirmed to Tudum that the character is pregnant. As for whether the dad is her estranged husband, Paul (Scott Porter), or the man she can be her most authentic self with, Joe (Raymond Ablack), remains to be seen. Put simply, says Howey, “It’s complicated.”

But that’s not the only breadcrumb Lampert and showrunner Sarah Glinski dropped in the finale. Georgia has been running from her traumatizing past with her abusive stepfather and mother for her entire life, so it’s definitely of note that we see them driving past Georgia’s home in Wellsbury in the final few minutes of the episode. It’s also of note that Georgia’s father, whom she hasn’t talked to since she was 6 years old, called her from jail this season. He wanted to warn her that although her mother had always said he’d tried to kill both her and Georgia, she actually wasn’t telling the whole story about why he went to jail.

With that in mind, Lampert tells Tudum that Season 4’s official theme is “Cycles and Origins.” Howey is looking forward to fans meeting Georgia’s family on screen, and learning more about her roots. “Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can’t wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia,” she tells Tudum.

Season 3 forever changes the dynamic between Georgia and her two children, Ginny and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). Now that Austin has framed his dad, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), for the murder Georgia committed — all due to Ginny’s behind-the-scenes scheming to save their mom — Georgia will have to reckon with how her own behavior influenced that decision. “Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it’s quite sobering,” says Howey. “It’s also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She’s now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions.”

Glinski adds that “the most important thing to Georgia is her kids,” so putting them through the wringer of this trial and murder has to have implications. “We thought the biggest consequences are how her children are changed through the process. The burden she leaves on Austin and Ginny at the end of Season 3 is what we’ll have to deal with in Season 4.”

And as we can see by the results of the trial, “Ginny is fully turning into Georgia by the end of the season,” Gentry says. Going into Season 4, “that is a brand-new character aspect that we haven’t seen before.” She ends the season heading into the summer more connected to her dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) than ever, since he’s filing for joint custody, and they’re taking a trip to Korea together. When she returns, Gentry just wants Ginny to be a “badass,” replete with a new hairstyle as she comes more into her identity. “Let’s give her some sick braids. She grew over the summer, and she’s ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, screw everybody else. She comes back from Korea, and she is like, ‘I’m cultured now.’ ”

Howey hopes Georgia will continue to push herself in Season 4 and really go outside of her comfort zone, now that she’s willing to really start therapy. “There is a glimmer of hope at the end of Season 3. It starts small, but it’s starting, so I think it’s possible,” she says.

Keep coming back to Tudum for all your Ginny & Georgia Season 4 updates. And in the meantime, relive the wild ride of Seasons 1-3 now, only on Netflix.