3 “Over” Bets Betters Should Take For NFL Week 11

Betting the NFL can be tricky sometimes, but Week 11 offers some extremely juicy bets. The offense in the league is poised to breakout this week. For those looking to score a few extra bucks, then these three matchups are your best bet. The Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers scream take over.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Bucs vs. Rams: O/U 48.5

This is a chance for you to show off your best sports betting skills because these NFL odds predict an offensive showcase. For starters, the Bucs are coming off a 46-point outburst over the Carolina Panthers. The acquisition of Antonio Brown might have been the spark that this needed all along. Tom Brady found Brown seven times on eight targets for 69 years. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each had 92 and 77 yards respectively. Jalen Ramsey can only cover one of these guys, so there’s no reason to think they are going to slow this offense down.

The Rams tossed 23 points on the Seattle Seahawks, who own one of the worst defenses in the league. However, the team primarily ran the ball in the fourth quarter to burn clock time. Jared Goff has 302 passing yards and zero touchdowns. If this turns into both teams having to throw the ball, both teams could cover.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Steelers vs. Jaguars: O/U 46.5

This has a Week 10 feel to it as the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10. Can the Steelers get close to covering again? The answer is yes and then some. For starters, the Jaguars defense ranks second to last in total yards per game (415.6). The Bengals rank just six spots higher than Jacksonville and the team blasted Cincy for 36 points and 377 yards of total offense. The Steelers hanging 30 points is a no brainer, but the real question is can Jacksonville score close to 17 points?

The Jaguars nearly upset the Packers and this 1-8 team is sneaky good on offense. Despite owning an eight game losing streak, the Jaguars have scored at least 20 points in four of their last six games. The Steelers defense is on a whole other level, but patterns show that the Jags can get it done. After all, the Dallas Cowboys scored 19 points and that was with Garrett Gilbert.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) celebrates a stop in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chargers vs. Jets: O/U 46.5

In a dogfight between two teams, one thing history has shown is that defense does not prevail. The Jets put up 27 points against the New England Patriots, which was just the second time all season the team scored over 25 points in a game. However, both of these defenses are not very good, allowing over 27 and 29 points respectively. The common theme is the overlaying question, and this concern is if the Jets can reach that mark again.

The Justin Herbert-led Chargers have put up offensive point totals of 39, 30, 26, and 21 over the last four games. Even if the Chargers hover around 20 points again, the Jets are going to top 30 points for the first time this season and here is why. Joe Flacco looks comfortable as a placeholder quarterback. Flacco tossed 262 yards against the 11th ranked pass defense in the league in Week 9. It’s hard to believe, but Flacco is going to carry this Jets team to 30 points in Week 11.