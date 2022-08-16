1ST GLOBAL ECO ARMY, NAVY, AIR FORCE SPACE FORCE CONFERENCE ON BE AN ANGEL DAY

Tampa, Florida….Make an impact on the world at the “Be An Angel Day” with Global Eco Army, Global

Eco Navy, Global Eco Air Force and Global Eco Space Force. The event will Be Held On Monday August

22 nd from 6:00P to 10:00P at The Wyndham Grand on Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Many various brands and professionals that work at for profit and non-profit organizations will come together to stand for the

environment. The main goal is to make our Planet a more balanced place to live and work. Business

executives, engineers and CEO’s from great organizations who understand the importance of Planet care

before profits will bring forward the best solutions to the World’s biggest ecological problems faced

today.

In one short year, Global Eco Army and Global Eco Navy provided an excellent service to our

Planet with over 1,000 Eco-Marines and Eco-Soldiers that joined this wonderful journey Worldwide on 4

Continents. Our Planet’s servicemen and women planted trees and conducted cleanups in Ukraine,

Burundi, Colombia, Mexico and USA. Global Eco Navy and Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay joined

forces on Earth Day this year to clean-up the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida.

Gathering in these types of activities enables the community to develop a sense of purpose to care for Mother Nature. It

also brings people together with a common vision to network and meet new friends and business

opportunities while giving back to the community. Important topics for the conference include learning

how to reduce carbon emissions, monitor employee engagement & happiness and simulate

temperatures, crops and the economy of the World.

The conference will also touch base on the importance of Musical Vibrations as a key important role for soul enlightenment and awakening of humanity. From Physics to Music, this conference promises to deliver.

Honorable guests include David Shepp, Lobbyst at The Southern Group; Tag Galvin, Technical Writer III

at Gulfstream Aerospace; Andrea Teodorescu with ConMed, Arjid Ghosh, Water Treatment

Researcher at Tampa Water Department Production Division at the City of Tampa and more.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

If you want to join 7 billion other people to make a collective impact in the World in one day,

this is the place to be. We master at turning our Planet around and reversing water, air, and

soil pollution Worldwide in the fastest and most effective way possible.

If you want to meet like-minded individuals and exchange eco-friendly business ideas or

hobbies, you will be at the right place.

If you have an eco-friendly business and would love to showcase your product or service to

the World, let us help you. It is our passion to be the matchmaker of eco-friendly companies

and eco-friendly customers.



If you are part of the Local, State or, Federal Government and would like to showcase

Environmentally Friendly practices taken by your City and State to help SAVE the

Environment by Land, Air, and Sea, we would love to have the honor and privilege to

showcase your initiatives to the World for others to follow your great example.

Global Eco Army is the most efficient and innovative system where all can exchange great eco-friendly

ideas, innovate the World we live in, and meet the most amazing people on the Planet. Help solve the

World’s greatest existential issues affecting all, by taking action individually and collectively. If you wish

to get involved in this beautiful charitable cause to help preserve Mother Nature on Earth Day in any

capacity as volunteer, sponsor or, donor feel free to visit globalecoarmy.org



TICKETS: $200 per Guest. Get your early bird tickets today! Only available via Global Eco Army website

on the event section at GlobalEcoArmy.Org. No day of event sales. For sponsorship options, or any

inquiries please contact alicia.v@globalecoarmy.com



The goal of Global Eco Army and Global Eco Air Force Goal is to plant 8 Billion Trees Worldwide. The goal

of Global Eco Navy Goal is to remove 10% of Plastic Pollution Worldwide. We must raise $30 Billion to

start this ambitious mission. Global Eco Army President and CEO Alicia Valdes states: “We are thrilled of

the prospect of Celebrating such an important day for our Nonprofit Organization on De An Angel Day.

We take pride in our work SAVING OUR PLANET Worldwide.”



Sponsors include: Catania Media Consultants, Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay, Genesis

Communication, UCP, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, Channel 8 News, ABC Action News, Tampa

Bay’s Morning Blend, Bloom, Bay News 9, Home Depot, Home Depot Rental, Lowe’s, iCustom, Target,

Glenn Mitchell State Farm, The Solar Shade, W05, Amazon, Sign Solutions, ECS Elemental Construction

Services, Green People, Solar Source, La Rosa Realty, Carja Construction, The Fresh Market, The

Guardian Accounting Group, Capital School, International Violinist Susana Szakacs, Sky Art, Pinzon Vision

Media, John Kantor Photography, Worry Free Marketing, Socially Funded, Raramuri Ventures, Poolside

Friendly Fun Fashion, Red Tree Landscape Systems, Alexa Model & Talent, Face Forward Actors &

Models, John Casablancas Modeling, Rejuv Salon & Barber, Festivals of Speed, Hobbs Chiropractic, El

Puente, Clear Channel Outdoor, Supporting Water, WindJet, Fresh Life & Co, Tower Realty Partners, La

Pequena Colombia Restaurant, Achievers Business Academy, Lawyer Craig E. Rothburd PA, Attorney

Keith A. Warshofsky, P.A, Buddy Brew Coffee, Dr. Francisco Arevalo Office, Ocean Prime Restaurant,

Donatello Restaurant, Capital Grill Restaurant, Rick Gilbert and 100+ more.



For More Information, Contact:

Alicia Valdes

CEO – Global Eco Army

https://www.globalecoarmy.org/