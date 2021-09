1957: In many ways, 1957 sets the stage for the swinging sixties. School desegregation in Little Rock puts the cover off of Jim Crow because of TV. The Soviets get into space. Rock and roll entrenches itself in America and England. John Lennon meets Paul McCartney. Betty Friedan goes to a college reunion and fins out women are unhappy being housewives. Nat King Cole cannot get a TV sponsor and the frisbee becomes a fad.

Dwight Eisenhower American President 1953-61