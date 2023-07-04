Where to watch the fireworks on TV tonight

According tWhere to Watch – The marquee fireworks displays are going to be Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from New York City and A Capitol Fourth 2022 from Washington, D.C., but CNN and Fox News are also airing their own Independence Day specials featuring fireworks. Not only are these broadcasts going to light up these cities’ skies with an incredible display of fireworks, but they are also going to feature a number of performances from big name celebrities and musicians.

Here is everything you need to know about the special Fourth of July broadcasts, from who is performing to how to watch.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks airs live at 8 pm ET; it will air on tape delay at 8 pm PT for those on the west coast.

NBC is carrying the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on national TV, with Peacock also streaming the broadcast.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks performances

The holiday special is hosted by Hot Wheels: The Ultimat Challenge‘s Rutledge Wood and Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

Here is the lineup of performers for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks:

Ashanti

Bebe Rexha

Ja Rule

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

LL Cool J, featuring DJ Z-Tip & The Roots

The US Army Field Band and Soldier’s Chorus

Sgt. 1st Class Kyra Dorn

Staff Sgts. Lamar Riddick & Nicholas Feemster

Brett Young with Amanda Shaw and the Harlem School of the Arts Dorothy Maynor Singers

Jazmine Sullivan

In addition to the performances, special segments are going to feature Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), George & Mayan Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez season 1) and Raymond Lee (Quantum Leap season 1). There will also be appearances by the non-profit group Dance to Unite and Team USA Gymnasts, including Jordan Chiles, Konnor McClain and Shilese Jones.

Other parts of the program include a flyover by the US Navy along the west coast at the Pebble Beach Golf Course. The pilots are going to be all women, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

The show will end with an effect that honors the late Tina Turner.

How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

With the special airing on NBC, it is available to just about every TV household nationwide. Anyone with a pay-TV cable subscription or a TV antenna receives their local NBC station, while many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry NBC as part of their channel lineup.

And if you have cut the cord from any and all of these services, then you can stream the event on Peacock.

According to PBS performances for its “A Capitol Fourth” special includes stars from the world of classical music to children’s program characters. Here, what to know and how to watch “A Capitol Fourth.”

What is “A Capitol Fourth”?

“A Capitol Fourth” is an annual televised event that’s been going on for 40 years. The event features coverage from 20 different camera positions, so viewers don’t miss a beat.

How can I watch “A Capitol Fourth”?

“A Capitol Fourth” premieres July 4. Most stations air the concert at 8 p.m. EST and repeat the program at 9:30 p.m. EST. The concert is broadcast on PBS as well as on the American Forces Network for U.S. military troops.

The concert can also be streamed live on YouTube, the PBS app and PBS.org. “A Capitol Fourth” will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast.