Weekend Entertainment: Tulsa King is heading back Paramount+ with Sylvester Stallone

TULSA KING, starring Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone will premiere on Sunday, September 15 in the U.S. and Canada and across Paramount+ international markets beginning Monday, September 16. The service also debuted a first-look teaser of the new season. Executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, Oscar nominee and writer Terence Winter, and multi-award-nominated director Craig Zisk, TULSA KING is currently filming in Oklahoma and Atlanta. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

TULSA KING also stars an incredible ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

In addition to Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, TULSA KING is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox, and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The November 2022 premiere of TULSA KING, coupled with NFL ON CBS, set a new record at that time for subscriber growth in a single day since Paramount+’s launch and was the most watched series on the service while in season. Season one of TULSA KING will make its broadcast debut on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, July 14. This is the most recent example of Paramount Global’s strategy that brings Paramount+ originals to new audiences on its linear platforms.

TULSA KING is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, the upcoming LANDMAN, and the second season of LIONESS, which is currently in production.

All nine episodes of the first season of TULSA KING are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. For more information about Paramount+ and TULSA KING, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus and @TulsaKingTV on Facebook, and @TulsaKing on TikTok, Instagram and X