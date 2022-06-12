Weekend Entertainment: Trevorrow on the mauling metaphors of ‘Jurassic World’

NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about the dangers of human tampering with nature have been in the DNA of the “Jurassic Park” films from the start, but they’ve been given a workout in the “Jurassic World” trilogy.

Under the stewardship of filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World” and the new “Jurassic World: Dominion” and co-wrote all three films including “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the dinosaurs have carried plenty of metaphorical baggage on their way to nearly $3 billion in box office.

In “Jurassic World,” the reanimation of colossal beings from the past mirrored the movie’s own blockbuster reboot imperatives. “Fallen Kingdom,” with poachers and dinosaurs in crates, reflected the plight of endangered animals. “Dominion,” which returns original cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, casts dinosaurs around a planet with few safe habitats and rising threats of ecological imbalance.

In a recent interview, Trevorrow spoke about how environmental anxieties have propelled the film series and the new installment, “Dominion,” which is playing in theaters.

___

AP: These movies have centered on human responsibility for these creatures. Do you think about this trilogy as ultimately an animal-rights parable?