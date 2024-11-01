Weekend Entertainment: ABC/Hulu hit Dancing With the Stars racks up another ratings with 18-49 viewers.

James Williams
  • Building on its remarkable success this season, “Dancing with the Stars” was the top entertainment program of the night in Adults 18-49 (0.72 rating), based on Live+Same Day data.
  • With the show’s festive “Disney Night,” “Dancing with the Stars” (0.72 rating) led its closest competition in the 8-10 p.m. time period on CBS by +85% (0.39 rating), NBC by +95% (0.37 rating) and FOX by 300% (0.18 rating).
  • “Dancing with the Stars” topped the previous week’s episode in Total Viewers by 10% (4.85 million vs. 4.40 million)and in Adults 18-49 by +7% (0.72 rating vs. 0.67 rating), hitting a 4-week high in both measures – since 9/24/24.
  • The season’s popular “Disney Night”increased on the comparable “Disney Night” telecast from last season by +24% (0.72 rating vs. 0.58 rating).
  • In addition, the “Dancing with the Stars”’ “Disney Night” episode ranked as the No. 1 program of the night in Kids 2-11 (0.33 rating), hitting a season high.
  • Season to date, “Dancing with the Stars” stands as the No. 1 entertainment program on broadcast in Adults 18-49 (0.69 rating).
  • The strength of Tuesday night’s episode helped propel ABC to win the night in Adults 18-49 (0.58 rating) for the 3rd week in a row, among the broadcast networks.
  • Fan voting continues to break series records this season, with the show’s “Disney Night” setting an astonishing new benchmark with over 16 million votes for the teams.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live +Same Day Program Ratings for 10/22/24, or as dated. Season to date (9/23/24 – 10/23/24).

