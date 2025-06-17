Today, Prime Video unveiled exclusive look images from Culpa Nuestra, the highly anticipated Spanish Original film and most popular International Original on Prime Video that will bring Mercedes Ron’s New York Times best-selling Culpable trilogy to its epic conclusion. The images offer fans a glimpse into the stunning wedding of Jenna and Lion, the emotional first reunion between Nick and Noah, and introducing new love interests that will shape the story’s conclusion. The film will premiere exclusively this October on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

Culpa Tuya isPrime Video’s most popular International Original with customers globally and recently Culpa Nuestra’s teaser trailer was the most-watched trailer ever of any original streaming film, with more than 163 million views.

In Culpa Nuestra, Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) bring the beloved characters of Noah and Nick to life one last time. They close this unforgettable chapter of the Culpable saga alongside the complete returning cast, including Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Pequeñas coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata), Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil falso), and welcoming Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) as Simon.

Culpa Nuestra has been directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.