TNT/MAX will launch “The Librarians: The Next Chapter, “coming this week.

ians: The Next Chapter,” the spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts, with a two-night premiere event starting on Sunday, May 25 following NBA Playoffs coverage. The next episode premieres on Monday, May 26 following NHL Playoffs coverage and subsequent episodes will continue to air on Monday nights.

Produced by Electric Entertainment, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.

“The original ‘Librarians’ was a top-rated series on TNT for four seasons and we are thrilled to bring ‘The Next Chapter’ home to our network, with all of the spellbinding adventures, legendary magic and mystique that fans love,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. “This new entry in the beloved franchise reinforces our commitment to high quality scripted content that features the drama, adventure, and thrills our viewers expect from a TNT original.”

“The universe of The Librarians has expanded and we are so excited to present this exciting Season of The Next Chapter!” said Dean Devlin, Executive Producer and Director. “We’re confident the fans will fall in love with these new characters and that a whole new audience will be seduced into this wonderful and magical world.”

The 12-part series stars McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino) and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars. Christian Kane will reprise his role as “Jacob Stone” in a Guest Starring role.

“The Librarians: The Next Chapter” is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

TNT, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that takes viewers on a thrill ride of electrifying stories, dynamic characters and premium events. TNT is home to some of television’s most popular sports franchises and scripted originals including “The Librarians: The Next Chapter.” TNT also presents primetime specials and sports coverage, including the NHL, NBA and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships. Website: www.tntdrama.com

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Electric Entertainment is an independent film & TV studio headed by veteran producer Dean Devlin and his partners Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

Electric is most known for the fan-favorite franchises “Leverage” and “Librarians,” as well as the hit TV series “The Ark,” “Almost Paradise,” and “The Outpost.” In addition to serving as a domestic distributor in partnership with Amazon, SYFY, TNT and more, Electric also operates a worldwide sales arm for their original and acquired content. The company’s newest feature film “One Big Happy Family,” starring Linda Lavin, will debut in theaters this Fall.

Electric also runs its own premium streaming app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW, which features Electric’s original content and over a thousand hours of third-party films and TV series. ElectricNOW is also the home of the exclusive live broadcast of the annual Saturn Awards. The channel is available on over 38 platforms and OTT devices including Roku, Amazon Prime, Samsung TV Plus, Plex, and Xumo.