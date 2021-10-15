When someone gets in an accident, it can be a horrible and confusing event. Whether that accident is a car accident, a slip and fall accident, a work accident, or an animal attack, being a victim of an accident is never a good thing. If you were a victim of a car accident, be sure to call a car accident lawyer. An accident can be even more traumatic when you get seriously injured and need to seek medical help. Whether you are the person who has caused the accident or are the injured person, there is certain information that you do not want to give away, especially to your insurance company.

What are the things to avoid telling your insurance company after an accident? Well, that is what we are here to help you with.

1) Wait on Calling Your Insurance Company

You have to be careful about what you say to your insurance company. After being in an accident, you may be in shock, confused, or running on adrenaline. Therefore, you may not get all the facts straight or tell the story the correct way. Talking to your insurance company when you do not have your head on straight can cause problems for you down the line when you file a personal injury claim or lawsuit.

2) Do Not Say You Were At Fault

When talking to your insurance company, you do not want to say you were at fault. As a matter of fact, you do not want to blame anyone at all. All you should do is state the facts as if you were a third party watching the accident happen. Just stating the facts, rather than your opinion on who was to blame, can save you a lot of trouble if you open a personal injury case later on.

3) Do Not Say You Were Uninjured In the Accident

You should avoid saying that you were not hurt if you plan to open a personal injury case against the other person in the accident. The reason is that many injuries can show up after the accident has happened. If you say you were not injured straight away and injuries show up later, then the insurance company can claim that you were not injured due to the accident, which will not help you win your personal injury case.

4) Do Not Accept Just Any Settlement

The insurance company’s job is to settle your personal injury case for the lowest amount they can get you to agree to sign. When dealing with a personal injury case, you mustn’t sign off on anything before getting a personal injury lawyer to review documents and help you get the best compensation for your injuries. A personal injury lawyer can make sure that you understand the settlement you’re signing off on.

Again, being a part of an accident can be scary and confusing. Still, when you get professional and experienced legal help, it makes the process much easier and a lot smoother than trying to figure it all out on your own. Be sure not to hesitate when contacting legal help after an accident. The faster you file a claim with the insurance company, the better. But, make sure to take these tips into consideration when talking to the insurance agent.