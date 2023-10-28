The booming business of F1 to be explored in CNBC documentary airing ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula One fanatics will get more behind-the-scenes access to the global motorsports series through a new CNBC documentary that explores the business aspects of the highest form of racing in the world.

The documentary “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 ” will debut Nov. 16 on CNBC ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Las Vegas race is a third stop in the United States this season as F1 has expanded through North America behind a burst of popularity sparked by Netflix’s own docudrama on the series.

While the “Drive To Survive” series on Netflix focuses on the competitors and the drama of F1, the CNBC one-hour documentary will analyze the finances, revenue, and expansion of the series, as well as the role of sponsors.

CNBC anchor and documentary host Sara Eisen said the the program is a “true passion project for me.”