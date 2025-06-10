Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE ALTO KNIGHTS has made its global streaming debut exclusively on Max on last week. The film will debut on HBO linear on also last Saturday night.

THE ALTO KNIGHTS stars Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro in a dual role, directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson.

The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.

THE ALTO KNIGHTS was written by Oscar® nominee Nicholas Pileggi (“Goodfellas”) and produced by Oscar® winner Irwin Winkler (“Rocky,” “Goodfellas”), Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler, with Mike Drake executive producing.

De Niro stars alongside Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”), Cosmo Jarvis (“Shōgun”), Kathrine Narducci (“The Irishman”) and Michael Rispoli (“Billions”), along with Michael Adler (“Peppermint”), Ed Amatrudo (“Till,” “Nashville”), Joe Bacino (“Kick-Ass”), Anthony J. Gallo (“The Irishman”), Wallace Langham (“Ford v Ferrari”), Louis Mustillo (“Cooper’s Bar,” “Mike & Molly”), Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto (“Billions”) and Robert Uricola (“Raging Bull”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Irwin Winkler Production, a Barry Levinson Film, THE ALTO KNIGHTS.