Sports betting in Florida – The Full guide

Sunlight, coastlines, amusement parks, Disney World, and breathtaking landscapes abound in Florida. While it is now illegal to wager on sports online in the state of Florida, the state’s progressive legislative momentum suggests that this could soon change.

When the Florida Legislature approved a new gaming agreement between the Seminoles Tribe of Florida and state lawmakers in April 2021, it cleared a key obstacle. It is possible that this agreement may face judicial objections as early as June 2022 owing to concerns over the concept of mobile sports wagering under tribal gaming law, which is now being reviewed by the federal government.

When it comes to allowing online sports betting, the state of Florida has a distinct advantage. It’s no surprise that numerous states have leaped into the mega-dollar sports betting sector since the Supreme Court’s historic verdict in June 2018 to repeal the PASPA. So far, Florida hasn’t been one of those states.

Even yet, while the Seminole Tribe’s new gaming agreement with the federal government is pending, citizens of Florida have options when it comes to sports betting.

Which Florida-Approved Sports Betting Websites Are Currently Operating Online?

At this current moment, sports betting in Florida is still deemed illegal. On-track horse race betting is a notable exception. The only way to wager on your favorite sports at online bookie is to join up with an overseas bookmaker that accepts players from Florida. Betting on sports in Florida is still best done through an offshore bookmaker. Offshore bookmakers are based in countries where sports betting is completely legal therefore using their service is not illegal in Florida. There are countless to select from, but it is recommended that you take some time and research more about these overseas firms before signing up. For a better understanding of offshore sites and sports betting in Florida, we came across great information about some of the best Florida sportsbooks for 2022​​, providing comprehensive information and reviews by top experts and covering all you need to know about sports betting in the Sunshine State.

Popular sports to bet on in Florida

Football

The Miami Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars are three of Florida’s NFL teams, so when sports betting is legalized, Floridians will have plenty of local NFL alternatives to choose from.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl over the fearsome Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, which is something to be proud of for Floridians.

Besides the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles, the state is home to a slew of NCAA Division I teams. The Miami Hurricanes, the South Florida Bulls, and the UCF Knights all draw sizable audiences when they play in college ball games.

Basketball

Basketball is a big deal in Florida, and the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are both NBA franchises. A lot of betting action will revolve around these two franchises when sports betting is legalized in Florida.

The Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles are the state’s top two NCAA basketball squads.

Baseball

The Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays, both of which were established in the 1990s, are the two MLB clubs that call Florida home. Baseball’s Spring Training takes place in Florida every year, and it’s feasible that bets on this event may be available in the future.

History of Florida’s Internet Sports Betting

Over the past half-century or so, Florida has been one of the only states where sports betting rules have remained mostly unchanged.

In terms of sports wagering regulations, the United States has seen a lot of changes throughout the years. The Federal Wire Act was passed by the US state in the early 1960s to combat criminal organizations and mob-related activities.

As with the ban of alcoholic beverages, this policy had the unintended consequence of driving money and commerce even further underground.

It took until 1993, when PASPA was first proposed, for the integrity of American sports to be protected by making wagering on games illegal outside of Nevada, forPASPA. Even though Americans couldn’t bet on sports at home, the internet soon made it feasible for foreign sportsbooks to accept US players online.

A significant income opportunity was squandered by the United States in the form of legalized sports betting since that time. Americans gamble billions of dollars each year on sports in Las Vegas and at overseas sportsbooks. There is certainly a tremendous demand for it

Despite the state’s substantial gambling population, sports gambling has never been legalized in Florida.

No licensed sports gambling is available at racecourses in the state. Since the 1960s, horse racing has been a popular way of gambling in the state of Florida.

What’s the Future of Florida’s Online Sports Betting?

Sports betting in Florida is likely to become legal soon, given the growing number of states that have made the decision to legalize it. Florida may be progressing more slowly than its neighbors, but legalization is now predicted to occur by the year 2022.

​