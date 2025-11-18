Sone : The rising singer is one to watch.

Born in the United States but raised in a transatlantic, Sone is the only pop singer of her generation who possesses the rare combination of vocal power, operatic technique and pop-stage presence to command an orchestra and dominate an opera stage. Set to perform in New York as she builds toward her first pop albulm later this year.

Roots in Russia, Training in the U.S. and Germany

Though her gender-definition in pop is American, Sone spent a formative decade in Russia. At age 10 she flew to Moscow and opened a concert at the Kremlin with her grandfather, Vyacheslav Dobrynin — a Russian pop icon of the 1990s. At 15, she performed live on television before 10,000 spectators at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.



When in the U.S., Sone attended Pleasantville High School in Westchester County (New York) and in her final year enrolled at the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College Program, which pivoted her toward opera. At age 18 she relocated to Germany, spent five years there mastering the language and earned her bachelor’s degree in Opera Voice in Hamburg.

A Sudden Pop Breakthrough

Though her education charted a clear opera pathway, an unexpected viral moment changed everything. Videos of Sone singing surprise pop-and-opera sets in restaurants went viral — hundreds of millions of views and tens of thousands of new followers across Instagram and TikTok.



With this new spotlight, Sone is now making the ambitious transition from opera into pop music — and doing so on her own terms. She has mastered not only the craft of singing, but songwriting as well. Now she uses her technique to bridge genres: retro soundscapes, orchestral backing, and modern sonic adventures.

Balancing Power and Vulnerability

What truly sets Sone apart is her ability to balance raw vocal power with emotional vulnerability, both on stage and in the studio. Her voice can soar over a full orchestral backdrop while also retreating into whisper-like intimacy. Her lyrics do the same — unafraid to share pieces of herself through each song.

Why She Matters

In an era when pop voices are often polished for streaming and algorithmic appeal, Sone brings full-fledged operatic training into mainstream pop, allowing for dynamic range, dramatic phrasing, and theatrical textures rarely heard in commercial music. She also bridges cultures — American upbringing, Russian exposure, German training, and now global scale — making her a potent symbol of 21st-century musical hybridity.