You haven’t seen the last of the Netflix series, Ransom Canyon, the addictive series set in a small Texas town where steamy love triangles, decades-long family drama, and contentious land disputes collide: April Blair’s show has been renewed for Season 2.

On Netflix Season 1 of Ransom Canyon follows three ranching families in the titular town as their lives and legacies are strained by loss, love, and loyalty against the sumptuous backdrop of Texas Hill Country. When a mysterious cowboy arrives in Ransom, he dredges up hidden secrets, and raises the stakes of the families’ struggle over the land. At the heart of the first season is an epic romance between stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and community leader Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), who are caught in the crossfires of a battle between the outside forces that threaten their way of life and the town they call home.

Chiseled cowboys, will they, won’t they romances, majestic scenery … it’s no wonder Ransom Canyon, which spent four weeks in the NetflixGlobal Top 10 list and reached the Top 10 in 77 countries, has been renewed. “I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon,” says showrunner Blair, who also executive produces. “Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.”

Season 1 left off on some cliffhangers. After 10 tantalizing episodes, Quinn and Staten finally get together, only for Quinn to accept a position at the New York Philharmonic so that she can keep her Ransom dance hall open after a disastrous business deal with Davis (Eoin Macken), her former love interest and Staten’s brother-in-law, falls through. “That’s one of my favorite things about this show,” says Kelly, of her character’s choice to put herself and her business first. “A lot of times the women, Quinn in particular, are not making choices that you typically see in a romance on TV.”

Will Staten move to New York with her now that the mystery of his son’s death has been solved? After everything they’ve been through, it’s hopeful they can make it work, but it’s hard to imagine long-time rancher Staten living in the Big Apple: “Can you imagine Staten living in a studio apartment in New York? No thank you,” Duhamel says. “I just don’t think it’s someplace Staten would move … but I’d like to find out.”

Quinn has tasked friend and coworker Ellie (Marianly Tejada) with keeping up the dance hall in her absence. Ellie has her hands full with her fiancée Yancy (Jack Schumacher), who has inherited Cap Fuller’s (Josh Brolin) ranch after it’s revealed he’s his long-lost grandson. Oh, and a woman claiming to be Yancy’s wife appears in the final episode, adding uncertainty to an already mysterious situation.

Ransom Canyon is the latest addition to Netflix’s collection of comfort entertainment — movies, games, and shows. This trend reflects a growing audience preference for easy-to-watch stories, perfect for both solo enjoyment and co-viewing, and includes new seasons of beloved shows such as Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, The Lincoln Lawyer, and My Life with the Walter Boys, alongside new films like The Wrong Paris and Merry Little Ex-Mas and games like Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit and the upcoming Spirit Crossing.

Will Staten and Quinn’s relationship endure? What’s going to happen to Cap’s sought-after land with Yancy at its helm? Will Yancy and Ellie still get married? Will Davis continue to stir up trouble?