Prime Video: A new version of the cult classic Road House this time staring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Pack a punch this March with Road House! The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios Original film Road Housestarring Jake Gyllenhaal, will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting March 21. The classic 1989 Road House comes back swinging on March 1 for fans of the cult favorite. And remember – BE NICE.

March also brings the return of series like Invincible and American Rust: Broken Justiceand even more new movies including Ricky Stanicky and FridaDon’t forget to tune into Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés, Tig Notaro: Hello Againand The BaxtersPlus, sports fans can stream the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League)and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)

Prime members can also enjoy recent releases like Five Nights at Freddy’sMy Big Fat Greek Wedding 3Marloweand Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain at no additional cost. Fans of K-pop can stream BTS j-hope’s docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET, exclusively on Prime Video.

More new series and movies including Regime and Parish on Max and American Fiction on MGM+ are available with add-on subscriptions via Prime Video Channels.

Customers, with or without a Prime membership, can check out the upcoming Freevee Original series Boat Story with ads, as well as even more titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store. 

